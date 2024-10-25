59-year-old hit by minor biker succumbs to injuries

MUMBAI: Pinaki Dey, the fifty-nine-year-old director of an IT firm who was critically injured on Tuesday night after being hit by a speeding Royal Enfield Bullet driven by a minor boy, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday afternoon. Police said they will now book the boy and the man who gave him the bike under serious charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police have seized the bike involved in the accident.

The accident occurred at around 8.00pm on Tuesday, when Dey, a director at Atos India, stepped out of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaum, where his wife’s surgery was scheduled. Dey stepped out of gate number 2 and was crossing RR Road, only to be hit by a speeding Bullet headed from Prathana Samaj towards the Bata junction.

“Pinaki was flung away by the impact and fell on his head and lost a lot of blood. He also suffered injuries to various organs,” his wife Reema Dey told HT on Wednesday.

The IT executive was rushed to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital by local residents, where the staff identified him to be a patient’s husband and informed his family members including his daughter.

On Thursday, Reeema Dey confirmed to HT that her husband was no more. “The family will pursue the case with the police and demand justice,” she said.

Police had initially booked the minor boy and the man who provided the bike under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125B (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and section 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Blood samples of the 17-year-old minor were also taken though he did not appear to be drunk at the time of the accident.

“We will now add section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita to the case. We will re-look at the investigation from that angle now,” said a police officer.