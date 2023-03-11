Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 62-yr-old man dies after hit by concrete mixer truck

62-yr-old man dies after hit by concrete mixer truck

ByMegha Sood
Mar 11, 2023 12:56 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 62-year-old man was killed after a concrete mixer truck hit him near Dahisar toll booth on the Western Express Highway on Thursday morning.

According to Dahisar police, the deceased was identified as Anil Jha, who worked as security guard at the construction site of Metro Line 9.

Jha was crossing the road to get to his workplace when the concrete mixer truck hit him and he fell on the road and was injured. The driver escaped the scene leaving behind the vehicle.

Jha’s wife Monica told the police that he used to leave for work every day at 7am. Monica said that she received a call at 11am from the supervisor of the Troops Facility Services that her husband had met with an accident and asked her to call on his mobile number.

“When I called my husband’s phone, a police officer answered it and informed me that he had been admitted to a hospital,” Monica said. Jha died in the hospital in the evening.

“After the accident, the passersby called the police emergency number and informed us about the accident,” Pravin Patil, senior police inspector, Dahisar police station, said.

The police are trying to trace the driver. A case has been registered against the driver under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for death due to negligence, he added.

Jha stayed with his wife in IC Colony of Borivali West. While his son stays in Nalasopara and daughter lives in Bihar.

Story Saved
