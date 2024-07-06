64 people lost their mobiles in Team India’s victory parade

MUMBAI: At least 64 people lost their mobile handsets during Thursday’s victory parade of Team India, and the figure is likely to go up, as the Marine Drive police expect more complaints of similar nature from cricket fans who had thronged Marine Drive and Wankhede stadium on Thursday to celebrate Indian team’s victory in T-20 World Cup tournament. HT Image

The police said they have already returned mobile phones to over 15 people, as the handsets were handed over to the police as lost-and-found pieces. The police said two cars of locals were also partly damaged in the parade, as people climbed onto their roofs, which led to windshield breaking and other damage.

“Sixty people approached us physically and four people filed online complaints claiming that they lost mobile phones. We registered missing complaints as most of the people had lost their phones due to the crowding, as they were being pushed. We have already returned 15 phones. These phones were found by the people who brought these to us. The phones have been handed to the owners,” said a police officer from Marine Drive Police station.

The police also said that taking advantage of the crowd, some thieves could have also cashed in on the opportunity. “We will check the CCTV footage to look for suspects, if any, who were present at the spot,” said the police officer.

The police said that two vehicle owners also approached them with complaints about damage to their vehicles. “Two cars were damaged badly by the crowd who climbed onto the roof to see the Indian cricket team. A windshield glass as well as a bonnet have been damaged,” the police officer said.

The police also found some missing children who were returned to their parents immediately - few at the spot itself and few in the police station.

“Only one man suffered fracture. Another eight people, who were taken to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital at Fort, were discharged immediately. Most of them felt suffocated due to the overcrowding and were rushed to the hospital,” said the police officer.

More than three lakh people attended the rally at Marine Drive, and the subsequent function at the Wankhede stadium. “The solid waste management department collected waste that filled two large dumpers and five small jeeps, during the cleanliness drive on Friday morning,” said a police officer. Other than phones, it contained recyclable items like shoes and chappals left behind by people in the jostling.