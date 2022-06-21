64-year-old cyclist hit by unidentified vehicle in Bhiwandi, dies
A 64-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi on Monday. The deceased, identified as Lingamurti Rajyya Valdapu, 64, was a resident of Amritwani Complex Bhadwad in Bhiwandi.
He rode the cycle to Pimplas Village from Bhiwandi to take a swim. The accident occurred when he was returning.
Valdapu suffered injuries on his hands, legs and head, and was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi but succumbed on the way. He is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law.
Abhijit Patil, an assistant police inspector from Kongaon police station, said, “We are going through the CCTV footage in the area to identify the vehicle and arrest the driver.”
A case has been lodged under Section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
