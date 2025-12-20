Mumbai: Sixty-five suicides were reported across Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) nationwide between 2021 and 2025, revealed data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) query. 65 IIT students driven to suicide since 2021

The figures show a steady rise over the years, from nine cases in 2021 to 15 in 2025. Among the IITs, IIT Kharagpur recorded the highest number of suicides at 11, and of the 65 students who died by suicide, 54 were male.

The RTI was filed by Dheeraj Singh, an IIT Kanpur alumnus who runs a global mentoring network for IIT students. The issue became concerning after the death of a first-year student at IIT Bombay in February 2023, following which the IIT Council decided to ease academic pressure on students.

“IIT students are facing severe mental health challenges. At least 150 students have died by suicide on IIT campuses in the last 20 years. Suicides are only the visible part of the mental health crisis,” said Singh. “As per WHO data, for every suicide, more than 20 others make a suicide attempt. The actual crisis is, therefore, much larger, which is why government should treat suicides in these premier colleges as an urgent public health issue.”

According to Singh, student suicides are linked to academic stress, job uncertainty, family and personal problems, discrimination, and harassment. He noted that while students from all backgrounds are affected, marginalised students, who form about one-fifth of the IIT population, bear nearly twice the suicide burden compared to others. He also pointed out that most suicides occur around end-of-semester examinations, while the fewest cases are reported during academic breaks, indicating the role of academic pressure. Singh said, “Over 80% of the suicides occurred within the campus rather than outside, indicating possible localised triggers within the campus environment.”

Despite preventive measures taken by IITs, suicides rose from nine cases in 2021 to 15 in 2025.“This rise indicates that the mental health crisis on campuses is much deeper, requiring holistic remedial efforts rather than mere patch works,” Singh added. He has called for the inclusion of student wellbeing indicators and standardised reporting norms in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

However, institutions have begun taking steps in response to the rise . At IIT Kharagpur, which reported the highest number of cases, the institute appointed a special chief of staff to focus on student wellbeing. Abhrajit Saha, who has been in the role since September, said the institute now has 11 full-time psychologists on campus, a dedicated dean of wellness, and trained student volunteers under the SETU programme.

In the last three months, IIT Kharagpur completed more than 500 wellness workshops for students and introduced an additional programme for first year students.

Saha said, “Internal analysis shows that 80% of our students who seek help either suffer from relationship issues with parents, boyfriends, girlfriends, friends or lack of self-confidence.” He added that the institute continues to focus on engagement and community-building activities to address these concerns.