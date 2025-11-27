THANE: A six-year-old girl was killed and her father was critically injured after a container truck hit their two-wheeler at a junction on the APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover in Bhiwandi on Wednesday afternoon. A viral video of the accident reveals that the father overtook the truck from the left and was heading straight while the truck turned left, resulting in the crash. 6-year-old killed, father injured after being hit by truck in Bhiwandi

According to the police, Umar Shaikh, a doctor and a resident of Farid Bag, was dropping his daughter, Khadija Shaikh, at school via Chavindra Road when the accident occurred at the flyover junction. A video of the accident, which soon went viral, reveals that the accident took place at a junction when Umar overtook the truck from the left side and was heading straight while the truck took a left turn, resulting in the crash, dragging both the father and daughter forward and crushing their two-wheeler.

“Khadija died on the spot and Umar, who was trapped under the truck, was rescued by some passersby. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital, where Khadija was declared dead on arrival. Umar was admitted and remains in critical condition. Neither of them was wearing a helmet,” said D.A. Badgire, investigating officer at Nizampura Police Station, adding that the driver of the container has been detained.