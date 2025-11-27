Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
6-year-old killed, father injured after being hit by truck in Bhiwandi

ByKaptan Mali
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 06:36 am IST

A viral video of the accident reveals that the father overtook the truck from the left and was heading straight while the truck turned left, resulting in the crash

THANE: A six-year-old girl was killed and her father was critically injured after a container truck hit their two-wheeler at a junction on the APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover in Bhiwandi on Wednesday afternoon. A viral video of the accident reveals that the father overtook the truck from the left and was heading straight while the truck turned left, resulting in the crash.

According to the police, Umar Shaikh, a doctor and a resident of Farid Bag, was dropping his daughter, Khadija Shaikh, at school via Chavindra Road when the accident occurred at the flyover junction. A video of the accident, which soon went viral, reveals that the accident took place at a junction when Umar overtook the truck from the left side and was heading straight while the truck took a left turn, resulting in the crash, dragging both the father and daughter forward and crushing their two-wheeler.

“Khadija died on the spot and Umar, who was trapped under the truck, was rescued by some passersby. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital, where Khadija was declared dead on arrival. Umar was admitted and remains in critical condition. Neither of them was wearing a helmet,” said D.A. Badgire, investigating officer at Nizampura Police Station, adding that the driver of the container has been detained.

AI Summary AI Summary

A six-year-old girl, Khadija Shaikh, was killed and her father, Umar Shaikh, critically injured after a container truck collided with their two-wheeler on the APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover in Bhiwandi. The accident occurred when Umar, a doctor, overtook the truck as it turned left. Both were not wearing helmets; the driver has been detained.