7, including Bhiwandi MNS prez held for assaulting Torrent Power employee

BHIWANDI: Seven persons, including the president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Bhiwandi, Manoj Gulvi, have been arrested on Monday for assaulting an employee of Torrent Power Limited on Friday. The company supplies electricity across Bhiwandi city and rural areas. HT Image

According to Narpoli police officials, the incident took place in the Devji Nagar area of Bhiwandi at 4pm when the employees along with officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) went to disconnect the electricity supply of a dangerous building.

One of the residents, Shital Santosh Patil, claimed that the Torrent employee engaged in lewd acts and touched her. This was followed by a fracas and then seven persons started assaulting the employee with footwear and umbrellas, the video of this went viral on social media.

Senior police inspector from Narpoli police station Madan Ballal, said, “All the accused absconded after committing the crime. We formed a special team and nabbed them from Vasai.”

The accused have been identified as Manoj Gulvi, 48, Shital Santosh Patil, 36, Jitan Payarelal Yadav, 40, Hari Jalinder Pawar, 40, Dikshita Prashant Pawar, 29, Nilam Jayprakash Yadav, 45, Rusama Jitan Yadav, 40. The police are also verifying the claim of the accused that the Torrent Power engaged in lewd acts while on duty.

They are all residents of Devji Nagar in Narpoli. They all were produced in Bhiwandi Court on Monday and remanded to police custody till August 2.

A case has been registered against them under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty),504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) 141,143,146,149 of the Indian Penal Code. MNS office-bearers could not be contacted in the matter till the time of going to press.