70-year-old rickshaw driver dies by suicide after road rage abuse by car driver

THANE: A 70-year-old rickshaw driver’s life came to a tragic end on Tuesday, after a brutal road rage encounter left him humiliated, traumatised, and pushed beyond despair. Hours after allegedly being detained and harassed by a car driver who accused him of damaging his vehicle, the elderly man returned home, unable to bear the shame or the financial burden — and took his own life. As news of the suicide spread, local rickshaw drivers gathered to mourn one of their own — a man known for his soft-spoken manner and dedication to his work. Many wept openly, expressing anger at how a minor accident was turned into a harrowing ordeal that shattered a life. (Pramod Tambe/HT Photo)

According to Vishnunagar police, the senior citizen — a lifelong resident of the Thakurwadi locality — had spent decades ferrying passengers in his autorickshaw to support his small family, including his wife, son, and daughter-in-law. On Tuesday evening, while driving passengers toward Dombivli station, his rickshaw accidentally grazed a car. The moment, seemingly minor, would spiral into a nightmare.

The car’s driver, identified as Akash Mhatre, 41, allegedly flew into a rage. Eyewitnesses told police that he stepped out of his car, hurled abuses at the elderly driver, and forcibly took control of his rickshaw. Mhatre allegedly drove both the vehicle and its owner to his home, where he demanded ₹10,000 in compensation — a sum far beyond what the elderly driver could afford.

Mhatre reportedly refused to release the rickshaw until the payment was made. Hours later, the driver was seen walking home in distress. A fellow rickshaw driver, who offered him a ride, later told police that the victim was visibly shaken and narrated the entire episode with tears in his eyes. That night, he also confided in his daughter-in-law — the weight of humiliation, the pressure of money, and the fear of being targeted again hung heavy in his words.

The following morning, the family was devastated to find the man hanging in the kitchen. His nephew, Rahul Sonawne, said the victim was deeply disturbed by the encounter, alleging he had been assaulted and unlawfully detained by Mhatre.

Police, who have reviewed the CCTV footage from the area, confirmed that while the elderly man was not forcibly kidnapped, he was clearly under “immense emotional and financial pressure,” which may have led him to take the drastic step.

“A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the accused,” said an officer from Vishnunagar police station. “We are in the process of arresting him. This is a deeply unfortunate incident.”

“He was like a father to us,” said one driver. “All he ever did was work hard and stay honest. No one deserves to be treated the way he was.”