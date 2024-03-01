 79-year-old man dies after speeding sedan hits them during morning walk | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / 79-year-old man dies after speeding sedan hits them during morning walk

79-year-old man dies after speeding sedan hits them during morning walk

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 01, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The police said Vitthal Kadam, 66, and deceased Pandurang Matare, 79, were both residents of Jijamata Nagar in Kalachowki and they used to go to Shahid Bhagat Singh Ground for walking every morning. However, due to some event organised there, they decided to walk outside

MUMBAI: A 79-year-old morning walker died and a 66-year-old man sustained grievous injuries after a speeding sedan hit them on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Lalbaug area on Monday.

According to the Kalachowki police who have registered a case in the matter against owner of the car, identified as Santosh Kashinath Shendkar, 46, a resident of Lalbag, under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act for dangerous driving.

The police said Vitthal Kadam, 66, and deceased Pandurang Matare, 79, were both residents of Jijamata Nagar in Kalachowki and they used to go to Shahid Bhagat Singh Ground for walking every morning. However, due to some event organised there, they decided to walk outside.

On Monday around 4.30am they started walking from outside the ground towards Dr Dattaram Lad Marg on the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road towards Parel. When they were walking on the south bound road a vehicle going towards Byculla suddenly hit them.

“The sedan, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire, dashed into Kadam and Matare. The vehicle later gave a dash to two parked cars, a Tata Nano and a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, before coming to a halt,” said the police officer from Kalachowki police station. Kadam, who was also hit by the offending vehicle and suffered injuries, got up and saw his friend Matare had suffered serious injuries to his head and left leg and was bleeding profusely.

“As somebody had called the police control room, our vehicle also reached the spot and with the help of Matare’s son, Prathamesh he was rushed to KEM hospital where he was declared dead later on Wednesday,” said the police officer.

The police said they have arrested the driver who has been identified as Shendkar.

“Shendkar was coming from Ahmednagar his native place and stayed in Lalbaug however he missed his lane and came ahead while he was searching for the next lane to reach home, he felt drowsy and the accident happened,” said the police officer. The police said the accused had been sent to judicial custody.

