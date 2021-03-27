916-ha of mangroves now a reserved forest

Mumbai: A total of 916 hectares (ha) of mangroves in Borivli taluka of Mumbai (suburban) district were declared a reserve forest under Section 20 the Indian Forest Act (IFA), via gazette notification on March 23.

The mangroves are spread across Charkop, Borivli, Manori, Gorai, Goregaon Pahadi, Valnai, Malvani, Marve, Akse, Erangal and Darvali villages. Declaring areas as reserved forest grants them legal sanctity, and aims to conserve biodiversity by curtailing activities like harvesting of natural resources. This development comes three weeks after 409 ha of mangrove forests in Alibag taluka in Raigad district were similarly declared on March 5.

This development is part of the state government’s broader campaign to bring all mangroves under the ambit of the IFA, which itself follows a directive of the Bombay high court that all mangrove areas on state land are to be handed over to the forest department for conservation.

A little over 3,497 ha of mangroves in Kurla, Borivli and Andheri talukas have been proposed for notification under Section 20 of the IFA, which would indicate that all claims over the earmarked areas have been settled by an appointed forest settlement officer.

Of the 3,497 ha, over 2,174 ha were notified in January and February, while 364.5 ha were removed due to claims over the land. Of the remaining 1,773 ha, 916 more hectares (across 11 villages in Borivli taluka) were declared as reserve forest this week.

Notification of approximately 857 ha of mangroves remains in abeyance. This includes 21 ha of mangroves in Malvan, which have been kept in abeyance due to claims by the local fishing community, who use the area to store fishing equipment and nets. Officials confirmed that an enquiry in the matter is underway. Another 221 odd hectares are in abeyance for similar reasons across Mumbai suburbs, with the forest settlement inquiry yet to begin.

In other cases, notification under Section 20 of the IFA has also been delayed as the ownership of the mangroves lies with organisations like the Navy, the salt department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), officials claimed. The forest department has sought comments from the APCCF (mangrove cell) as well as the chief conservator of forests (CCF), Thane sub-division, in the matter.

“It should be noted that not all remaining 857 hectares have been kept in abeyance. The work is under process to bring as much of it as possible under Section 20 of the IFA. Settlement inquiries, where required, will begin soon,” said Virendra Tiwari, APCCF, mangrove cell.