STRAP: Thespian Dilip Prabhavalkar talks about Dashavatar, his new Marathi film that has created a buzz even in places outside Maharashtra ‘A perfect and heartfelt work of art transcends borders’

MUMBAI: Dilip Prabhavalkar is widely acclaimed as an extraordinary actor, particularly in his multiple-role outings such as Hasva Phasvi, the evergreen Marathi play in which he essays six different characters. In the recently released film Dashavatar, the 81-year-old actor has gone one better, playing an ageing folk theatre performer of the Konkan Dashavatari tradition who brings ten mythological characters to life on the stage.

Dashavatar has taken Maharashtra by storm certainly, but it has also touched a chord with audiences in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Goa and other places where it is running to packed houses. After Sairat, it is perhaps the only Marathi film to create such a buzz outside the state’s borders.

Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, the suspense-genre film blends mythology with contemporary issues such as the environmental destruction wrought by mining in Konkan. Released on September 12, the film has already earned around ₹10 crore at the box office, a big deal for a Marathi film. A special show was even organised by the Goa government.

Prabhavalkar, who turned 81 in August, told HT that the role of Babuli Mestri, the ageing folk performer struggling to keep his art alive, was one of the most challenging of his career. In a candid interview, he spoke about Dashavatar, his acting choices and how Marathi cinema is finally breaking barriers.

Q: What made you say yes to Dashavatar?

A: The film offered something new and very challenging. Whenever I take up a project, I don’t decide only on the basis of popularity or convenience. Often, writers create characters keeping me in mind, but I don’t necessarily accept all of them. I first ask for a synopsis, and if it interests me, I call the team for a narration. Only then do I decide.

When I heard the story of Dashavatar, the character of Babuli Mestri was unlike anything I had done before. He is a poor, ageing folk artist, weak in body, almost blind at night, but when he steps onto the stage, he transforms into different avatars—Varaha, Hanuman, Yudhishthir, Bhishma, Matsya. Each performance brings him new energy. This journey from a frail man to a powerful performer made the role deeply challenging and inspiring. That is why I accepted it.

Q: What was the most challenging part about playing Babuli Mestri?

A: The role required me to display a wide range of emotions and skills. On the one hand, Babuli is physically weak and struggling with poverty and ill health. On the other hand, when he performs on stage, he becomes larger than life. Portraying both facets convincingly was tough. I had to transform into ten different avatars, each with its own expressions, body language and energy. Sometimes I had to look completely exhausted but in the next moment, display the divine strength of Hanuman or the calm wisdom of Yudhishthir. Balancing these contrasts made this one of the most demanding roles I have ever performed.

Q: The film also carries a social message about the environment. How important is this element?

A: That is the true strength of Dashavatar. The film is not just entertainment but also a reminder of the dangers of mining and unbalanced development in Konkan. It shows how Nature and culture are both under threat, and why it is necessary to maintain a balance. But the message is not delivered in a preachy way. It is woven into a thrilling and engaging story. That’s why audiences are enjoying it while also taking the message home.

Q: Dashavatar has become popular even outside Maharashtra. What do you think is the reason?

A: When a piece of art is heartfelt and perfect, it naturally crosses boundaries. Language or geography cannot stop it. In Marathi cinema, directors, writers and producers are working hard to create stories that have universal appeal. Dashavatar is one such film. It has both class and mass appeal. It speaks about environment, tradition, and art, while also keeping the audience entertained with suspense, visuals, and technology. Despite using the Malvani dialect instead of pure Marathi, people from other states are connecting with it. That is the biggest success for our team.

Q: At 81, did you face difficulties during the shoot?

A: Yes, there were challenges. Just before the shooting commenced, I had chikungunya. The doctors advised me not to take up any work. But the film demanded my presence, and I could not let go of the role. Many scenes were done under tough conditions—shoots at night, in forests, even underwater. Out of 50 shooting days, almost 20 to 22 were night shoots from 6 pm to 6 am. The make-up itself took two hours daily. But I believe in respecting the effort of every artist, including the make-up team, so I patiently went through the process. Despite my illness and fatigue, I completed the film because I knew the role was worth it.

Q: Before this film, had you ever seen a live Dashavatari performance?

A: No. I grew up in Mumbai and later settled down in Pune, so though I had heard about it, I never got the chance to see it live. For the film, we attended a full Dashavatari play in Konkan. That’s when I realised its beauty. It has no fixed script. Everything is spontaneous. The performance reflects the rhythm of Konkan’s social life. We also had workshops conducted by popular Dashavatari artist Dada Konnaskar. He taught us how performers change avatars, improvise and interact with the audience. This training helped me bring authenticity to my role.

Q: You have done films in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu. Which role is closest to your heart?

A: Every role has given me something unique. Playing the mentally challenged boy in Chaukat Raja gave me recognition. Chimnarao made me a household name. My performance as Gandhi in Lage Raho Munna Bhai took me to an international level. Each role created a different identity for me. I cannot choose one. They all hold special meaning in my journey as an actor.

Q: You are also a respected writer. Do you prefer being a writer or an actor?

A: Writing allows me to express myself freely. There are no restrictions, and I create at my own pace. Acting, on the other hand, is a collaborative art. Both are creative but very different, and I enjoy both equally. As a writer, I am satisfied. As an actor, I am also satisfied. Each side of me complements the other.

Q: You recently joined social media. What made you do that?

A: For a long time, I stayed away from social media because I didn’t feel any need for it. But with Dashavatar, I realised it was a powerful way to connect with audiences. I recently opened an Instagram account, and the response has been positive. I’m still learning how to use it so let’s see how it goes.

Q: OTT platforms are becoming very popular. What do you think of them?

A: Every medium has its own impact. Theatre, television, films, and now OTT all offer different experiences. I have acted in some OTT projects too, and the response has been encouraging. It is a new space, and I welcome it.