Aamir Khan rents three flats for ₹38 lakh per month in Mumbai’s Santacruz
The move is linked to the redevelopment of his existing residences at Bella Vista and Marina Apartments in Pali Hill into a 15-storey structure.
Actor Aamir Khan has rented three luxury apartments in Santacruz West for a combined monthly rent of ₹38 lakh, committing to a rental outgo of nearly ₹19.65 crore over four years. Located in Seasons Trimurti on North Avenue Road, the apartments span a combined carpet area of 12,200 sq ft and include nine car parking spaces.
The move is linked to the redevelopment of his existing residences at Bella Vista and Marina Apartments in Pali Hill into a 15-storey structure, where Khan reportedly owns 12 apartments.
Hindustan Times reached out to the actor’s team regarding the purpose of these additional leases, but received no response.
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Apartments' sizes and rental prices
Registered on November 12, 2026, between Khan and developer Seasons Avenues Properties, the 48-month leave and licence agreements run from January 1, 2027, until December 31, 2030, according to documents accessed via real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix.
The largest unit, on the 14th floor, measures 6,200 sq ft for ₹20 lakh monthly. The other two apartments, measuring 3,000 sq ft each on the 12th and 11th floors, cost ₹9 lakh monthly each. Every unit includes three dedicated parking spaces.
The ₹38 lakh monthly rent equals an initial annual outgo of ₹4.56 crore. With a 5% annual escalation, monthly rent rises to ₹39.90 lakh in year two, ₹41.90 lakh in year three, and ₹43.99 lakh in year four, totaling ₹19.65 crore.
The deals include a ₹38 lakh security deposit, equal to one month’s initial rent. The licensor will cover society maintenance, water charges, and property and municipal taxes. Additionally, structural alterations or permanent additions are strictly prohibited.
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This follows Khan’s May 2025 lease of four units at Wilnomona Apartments in Pali Hill, Bandra, for five years until May 2030 at ₹24.5 lakh monthly, with a ₹1.47 crore deposit and 5% annual escalation. Separately, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly rented two Pali Hill duplex apartments for around ₹24 lakh monthly, costing nearly ₹2.9 crore annually.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAteeq Shaikh
Ateeq Shaikh is a Senior Assistant Editor tracking real estate and infrastructure. With over two decades in journalism, he has reported extensively on topics such as metro rail, infrastructure projects, redevelopment in Mumbai, affordable housing, real estate, environmental issues and public transportation. His data driven stories explain the impact of public policy and large scale infrastructure projects on citizens' lives. His recent detailed report on the government's fireside sale of several real estate parcels in Mumbai or nearly one-fifth of habitable Mumbai triggered a signature campaign by activists and the civil society. This plan also faced pushback from people impacted by the government's decision, which he also reported on. Ateeq was instrumental in getting Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, a Public - Partnership (PPP) project, recognised under the Right to Information Act, the first PPP in India under the transparency law. His consistent campaign on technical issues plaguing the Mumbai Monorail, India's only such transportation system, forced authorities to publicly acknowledge the problems and work towards a permanent fix. Despite multiple attempts by the authorities, the system continues to be a white elephant in Mumbai.Read More
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