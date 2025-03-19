MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday appointed Nagpur additional commissioner Aanchal Goyal as collector of Mumbai city district. The post had fallen vacant after the transfer of Sanjay Yadav last month. Aanchal Goyal appointed Mumbai City collector

Goyal is an IAS officer of 2014 batch. She has worked as CEO of Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad and as joint MD of Mumbai Film City among other responsibilities. Before her, women IAS officers Sharwaree Gokhale, Valsa Nair Singh, Ashwini Joshi, I A Kundan, Shaila A and Sampada Mehta have been collector of Mumbai City.

Goyal’s husband, Nimit Goyal, is a DCP in the Mumbai Police.