ABVP, DSSF urge TISS to lift ban on PSF

Mumbai: Two days after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) imposed a ban on Progressive Student’s Forum (PSF), the Democratic Secular Student’s Forum (DSSF), TISS and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Mumbai on Thursday expressed their solidarity with the organisation and urged the TISS administration to reconsider its decision and revoke the arbitrarily imposed ban. HT Image

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ABVP strongly condemned the ban as an attack on free speech and democracy in the campus.

“This action, taken without due consultation, undermines the fundamental principles of democracy and stifles the voices of students on campus. ABVP Mumbai firmly believes that educational institutions should be bastions of free speech and democratic participation. The presence of various student organisations is essential for fostering a healthy discourse and ensuring that the diverse views of the student community are represented. The sudden and unjustified ban on student organisations at TISS is a direct attack on these principles,” noted the statement.

The ABVP demanded a formal meeting between TISS officials and all student organisations to discuss the grounds based on which the ban was imposed. “ABVP Mumbai inherently supports banning outfits that are involved in anti-national activities, hurting religious beliefs or creating any kind of law-and-order situations on campus,” said Nidhi Gala, head of the organisation’s Mumbai unit.

The statement issued by DSSF noted that TISS has long been recognised as a hub for socio-political discourse. Its diverse and vibrant student community actively engages in discussions, debates, and activities and the ban on student groups strikes at the heart of what makes TISS a leading academic institution, the forum said.

Acknowledging that student groups may have diverse opinions and ideologies, DSSF stated, “We believe that these differences are essential for fostering a culture of critical thinking and debate. DSSF has consistently opposed the non-democratic activities of PSF and its sympathisers and will continue to stand in opposition to all such activities.”

The statement further noted that DSSF did not support any action that violates the basic democratic rights of students. “Instead of arbitrarily banning student organisations, the administration should conduct an inquiry and register complaints against them and their sympathisers. We stand firm in our commitment to democratic rights,” said the statement.