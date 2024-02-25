Acquaintance clones actress’ FB account, distributes her number to fans

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old actress has reported that an acquaintance cloned her Facebook account, engaged with her fans, and disclosed her phone number to multiple individuals. This was because the accused had taken money from her which he was unable to pay back and the actress had made a Facebook post about it. HT Image

The Oshiwara police registered an FIR on Friday based on the actress’s complaint. According to the police report, the actress met the accused, identified as Srinivasan, in 2018 through professional engagements. In June 2023, he borrowed ₹12,000 from her and later returned to his hometown in Chennai. Even after repeated requests, the accused evaded repayment, leading the actress to publicly label him a cheater and a fraud on Facebook.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“On February 19, I tried calling him again, but he didn’t pick up. Feeling frustrated, I vented on Facebook, calling him a cheater and fraud. In response, he threatened to share morphed, inappropriate pictures of me,” the complainant told the police.

Subsequently, the complainant began receiving calls from various unknown numbers, with one caller informing her that her number was being circulated through social media messages. “I remembered then that one of the threats he made over text was to pass on my phone number to other men,” she further added.

Meanwhile, another caller claimed to have interacted with her on Facebook and obtained her number from her. He even sent her a screenshot of their conversation. “Upon visiting the account linked by the caller, she found it wasn’t hers. Upon realising her account had been cloned, she reached out to us,” explained an officer from the Oshiwara police.

The accused has been booked under sections 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.