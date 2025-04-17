Action taken against 3 contractors, 2 RMC plants

MUMBAI: With the pre-monsoon deadline looming for road concretisation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is cracking down on contractors and agencies for sub-standard work, delays and ready mix concrete (RMC). Road concretisation work in Mumbai (HT PHOTO)

In the eastern suburbs, at Aarey Colony in Goregaon, in P-South Ward, a contractor has been barred from bidding for tenders across BMC departments for the next two years and fined ₹5 lakh. Two other road contractors have been fined ₹20 lakh each, for lapses in the quality and execution of work in Mankhurd and in Dongri.

In addition, due to discrepancies in slump tests (a method used to gauge the quality of cement), the registration of two RMC plants in Turbhe has been cancelled. These plants have been prohibited from supplying the concrete mix for any BMC projects for the next six months.

The punitive action comes as deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is also guardian minister for Mumbai city, told Mumbaiites, “No durusti, no khadda (No repairs, no potholes) for 25 years,” while inspecting ongoing road concretisation work on Tuesday.

As the road to completing the city-wide road concretisation drive appears to stretch endlessly, causing hardship to Mumbaiites struggling to navigate excavated roads all across the city, fines amounting to ₹3.50 crore have been levied on contractors for poor-quality work. In addition, contractors as well as civic officials, from assistant engineers to assistant municipal commissioners, are being held accountable. Shinde warned that penalties, debarring or termination awaited those who failed to meet standards.

The three contractors in the eastern suburbs were penalised after surprise inspections by additional municipal commissioner (projects), Abhijit Bangar. At Aarey Colony in Goregaon, the civic official reviewed cement concrete and mastic asphalt improvement work on Dinkarrao Desai Road. The work was found to be substandard and a notice had been issued to the contractor, along with instructions to rectify deficiencies in the work.

“The contractor not only failed to improve the work but had delayed repairs by three years. Since his explanation was unsatisfactory, the contractor has been barred from participating in tenders across all BMC departments for the next two years, in addition to being fined ₹5 lakh,” said Bangar.

On March 20, an inspection of road work at Dr Neetu Mandke Marg in Mankhurd, in M-East Ward, revealed that the RMC was of substandard quality. The contractor’s explanation was unsatisfactory and the RMC plant was fined ₹20 lakh, for negligence. Its registration has also been cancelled, and it has been prohibited from supplying concrete for any BMC-related work for the next six months. The contractor too has been fined ₹20 lakh.

Subsequently, on April 1, an inspection at the RMC plant in Turbhe and of road work at Jail Road in Dongri, in B Ward, revealed that the RMC here too failed the quality test. “A slump test revealed a significant discrepancy — 65 mm at the RMC plant and 180 mm at the work site, indicating serious quality issues,” Bangar told HT.

Notices were issued to both the contractor and the RMC supplier. Although the contractor claimed an oversight, the BMC levied a ₹20 lakh fine on him. Here too, the RMC plant’s registration was cancelled, and it has been prohibited from supplying concrete for any BMC-related work for the next six months.

The BMC is racing against a May 31 deadline to complete 400 km of road concretisation. Of the 700 roads taken up in Phase 1 of the city-wide concretisation drive, 260 roads have been completed. In Phase 2, work is underway on 1,421 roads, of which 56 have been completed.

To help meet the May 31 deadline for completion of all ongoing concretisation work, civic engineers have been instructed to remain on-site, while senior civic officials are encouraged to conduct surprise inspections.