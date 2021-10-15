Active Covid-19 cases drop below 30,000 in Maharashtra

As an indication of a decline in the Covid-19 cases, the active infections in Maharashtra have now dipped to below 30,000. Meanwhile, as schools and colleges reopened in the state, the government on Thursday allowed children to travel on trains.

The notification is significant as the state permitted only fully-vaccinated commuters to travel by trains and so far, vaccination is allowed only for those above 18 years of age.

On Thursday, the state recorded 29,560 active cases. The active cases started to decline below the 30,000-mark from Wednesday, when 29,555 active cases were recorded, as compared to 30,525 active infections registered on Tuesday. State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the decline in the active cases indicated a drop in Covid-19 cases.

“The reduction in active cases indicates that we have been able to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. We have been able to bring down the numbers due to ramping of tests, quick isolation of patients as well as timely medication,” said Dr Awate.

Currently, the state has 29,560 active patients, of which, Pune tops the list with 8,296 active infections, followed by Mumbai (6,212), Thane (3,744), Ahmednagar (3,148) and Satara (1,424).

Pune has been leading in the number of active cases, followed by Thane, for months together. The third position has been alternated by Mumbai, Ahmednagar or Satara. However, in recent days, owing to a surge in the cases, Mumbai has now overtaken Thane and has the second-highest number of active cases.

The number of active cases in the peak season had reached 600,000 this year.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said “We are seeing the thick tail of the second wave which was prolonged for a very long time. The history of the pandemic shows that we will be getting multiple waves but the severity will all depend on the behaviour of the citizens as well as the government.”

“While citizens have to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour, the government has to ramp up all the medical infrastructure in anticipation of the future waves,” said Dr Shaikh.

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 2,384 Covid-19 new cases and 35 deaths. Mumbai recorded 558 cases and five deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 patients since the outbreak in March last year has now reached 6,586,280. The state conducted 136,952 tests on Thursday and clocked 2,343 recoveries.

The toll reached 139,705, with Pune recording the highest fatalities – 19,529 – followed by Mumbai (16,172) and Thane (11,398).

Meanwhile, the state government relaxed some more restrictions on Thursday. Till now, the government regulations for closed halls only allowed for 50% of the seating capacity or a maximum of 200 attendees, whichever more. The new notification has removed the 200-limit and has allowed 50% of attendees of capacity in closed halls. This will be beneficial for bigger establishments as they will get to accommodate more people which was not possible owing to the 200-people cap.

The rule will be applicable for public/private, ticketed or any event. The government, however, has made it mandatory for all organisers, attendees as well as staff to be fully vaccinated. They have also decided to fine the organisers as well as facility managers ₹50,000 for any violation of rules.

The state has also relaxed rules for railway travel as currently only those who have taken both doses of vaccine 14 days before their travel are allowed. With schools and colleges reopening, students below 18 years have also been permitted to travel by train. In addition, even those who are not allowed to take a vaccine due to their medical condition will be allowed, provided they have a certificate on their condition from a recognised doctor.