Actor complains about redevelopment project fraud, CM intervenes

Mumbai: Marathi actor and poet Kishore Kadam alias Saumitra – known for roles in films like Special 26, Jogwa and Fandry – has alleged that a builder was trying to pass off the building in Andheri where he resides as a slum to get more floor space index (FSI) while redeveloping the property. The move could rob residents of the building of their rightful homes, Kadam said in a post on Monday on social media platform Facebook.

On Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took note of Kadam’s post and directed the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the co-operation department to probe the allegations.

Kadam resides with his family in Hawa Mahal co-operative society at Chakala in Andheri East. The society, spread over 925 square metres, has only one building which is more than 30 years old and accommodates 24 flats, including one- and two-bedroom units. It has been in talks with a builder for more than a year to redevelop the property.

On Monday, the actor put up a post on Facebook, saying the builder and the project management consultant were misleading housing society members by pitting a ‘majority of fools’ among them against those who were raising logical questions about the redevelopment process.

He said that Pradeep Kadam, the society’s legal consultant, had alerted society members that as per the draft development agreement, the builder could invoke sections 33 (11) and 33 (12B) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR), which pertain to slum rehabilitation projects and projects for those affected by infrastructure projects undertaken by the civic body.

The advocate had warned society members that the provisions were not meant for redevelopment of cooperative societies and their use could create problems in the future, Kadam mentioned on Facebook, requesting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and co-operation minister Babasaheb Patil to take the serious note of the matter.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said he and his family had been sidelined in the society for raising valid questions and even excluded from a new WhatsApp group formed by society members.

“Even though the legal expert has warned about possible threats, the majority of fools in the society are ignoring the facts as they want redevelopment at any cost,” he said. “It’s kind of an urban atrocity.”

On Tuesday, chief minister Fadnavis responded to his Facebook post, saying, “I have discussed your complaint with co-operation department secretary Pravin Darade and SRA CEO (chief executive officer) Mahendra Kalyankar and directed them to look into the matter. They will be in touch with you.”

Following the chief minister’s post, several government officials including from the SRA contacted Kadam and sought details about the case, the actor noted. He also thanked Fadnavis for directing officials to look into the matter and hoped that it would protect the interests of the housing society.