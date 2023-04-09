MUMBAI: Actress Deepali Sayed has lodged a complaint against her former personal assistant alleging that he threatened to kill her and tried to defame her by claiming that she had accepted Pakistani citizenship, owned properties in Dubai and London and had links with the underworld in Dubai and Pakistan, according to Oshiwara police. Ex-PA accuses actress Deepali Sayed of having Dawood links, booked

The police said a case has been registered against Sayed’s ex PA, Baburao Shinde, under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (2) (criminal intimdation) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Sayed, on April 4, Shinde took a press conference and made several allegations against her in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

“Shinde claimed that I had links with the underworld. Said my real name is Sofia Sayed and that I had accepted Pakistani citizenship. He claimed that I had made a fake passport to stay in India and even had a bank account in a Pakistani bank. He even said that I own properties in London and Dubai. He also threatened to kill me,” Sayed stated in her complaint.

Shinde had also alleged that Sayed had cheated people in the name of her charitable trust that had arranged a mass marriage ceremony. He claimed that all this was done just to get funds for the trust, according to the complaint.

Sayed said that Shinde a working for the trust till 2019. He was sacked after he was caught taking auditions of women for a Marathi movie without her permission and knowledge.

“He took my photographers with a choreographer, morphed it by swapping the face of the choreographer with Iqbal Kaskar’s, Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, and claimed that I had links with Dawood. That’s why I lodged a case against him,” said Sayed.

“We have registered a case and will inquire into the allegations,” said a police officer from Oshiwara police station.