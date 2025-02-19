MUMBAI: Even as the pod taxi plan for the Bandra-Kurla Complex is moving rather slowly, the state government is looking at another site to introduce the vehicles—it has plans to connect Mira-Bhayandar with Thane-Ghodbunder in order to ease urban traffic and connect railway and metro stations. After BKC, pod cars to connect Mira-Bhayandar with Thane- Ghodbunder

On Tuesday, state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, who returned from his visit to Vadodara where the pod car is being built, confirmed the new route. Sarnaik, accompanied by the transport commissioner and senior delegates, along with an MLA from Gujarat, visited the Futran Experience Centre of Nutran EV Mobility in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Wagodiya, Vadodara.

The Make in India initiative is at the heart of Futran’s development philosophy, with 70% of its components already manufactured domestically and a commitment to reaching 85% local production by 2028. This ensures cost-effective manufacturing and operations with low maintenance, making it a sustainable choice for Indian urban transport.

“This pod car will help solve congestion problems in Maharashtra using the state-of-the-art technology of the Futran system, which is a viable option to achieve this critical goal,” said Sarnaik. “We have evaluated its potential deployment across multiple corridors in Maharashtra, with an immediate focus on Mira-Bhayandar Road. The Futran system is designed to operate 24/7 and decongest urban traffic.”

Sources who were part of the delegation said the system could seamlessly integrate into the existing metro network, offering an effective solution to connect metro stations with multiple source and destination points as well as alleviate congestion in high-density areas. The Futran system is expected to enhance the metro rail and its utilisation in Mumbai and MMR.

This pod car has a small turning radius, compact station design, ease of deployment along existing roads and smooth integration with metro stations. Each pod car accommodates up to 20 passengers, operates at speeds of 60-70 kmph using onboard electric motors and battery systems, and runs 24 hours per day. It is equipped with an onboard collision avoidance system and a 25-meter following distance.

The bottom of the pod car is positioned six metres above road level while the tracks and stations of the Futran system will be compact, requiring 4-6 small pillars less than 1m x 1m. This high-capacity transit system can transport over 15,000 passengers per direction per hour.

Meanwhile, MMRDA has appointed M/s Sai Green Mobility Private Limited from Hyderabad as the Concessionaire on a PPP basis for the pod taxi in BKC. “We issued them a letter of Intent on September 10, 2024, and signed the Concessionaire Agreement on October 9, 2024. They have been given a year to obtain required approvals and clearances for the implementation of the project,” said an official from MMRDA.