Himachal monsoon session begins today: BJP to target Congress on ‘vendetta politics’; Sukhu demands fact-based debate

The upcoming monsoon session is expected to be a stormy affair as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will corner the state government on registration of cases against opposition leaders owing to vendetta, corruption and deteriorating law and order while the chief minister accuses BJP legislators of using “walkouts” as a tool to avoid discussions. For security purposes, the assembly complex and its surrounding areas have been divided into three main sectors and various sub-sectors. (ANI)

The monsoon session begins on August 21 and will continue till September 3 with 10 sittings of the house. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the 10-day session will be the longest monsoon session held in the state in nearly two decades.

Hitting out at the opposition, Sukhu said “To avoid discussion, the opposition had been staging walkouts and carrying placards. I urge BJP legislators, particularly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur, to participate in debates with facts.”

“Come openly and speak. We will give you adequate time,” Sukhu said, adding that the Opposition was free to walk out or enter the well but should not prevent the government from speaking.

He said his government possessed documentary evidence on several issues and would bring the facts before the public through a proposed white paper. Sukhu said the government wanted the white paper to establish how public resources in Himachal Pradesh were allegedly misused or “looted” in the past and why it happened.

He said the government had been elected for five years and was duty-bound to protect the state’s resources, adding that the people would ultimately judge its performance.

Govt trying to stifle voice of opposition: Thakur

Meanwhile, former CM and LoP Jai Ram Thakur accused the state government of stifling the voice of opposition. He said, “If our concerns are taken seriously, we will cooperate, however, if there are attempts to evade issues, the opposition—acting as the voice of the people both inside and outside the House—will compel the government to heed our demands.”

Thakur, after an all party meeting, said, “If the CM and his ministers speak reasonably, they will be heard, but if there is any attempt to stifle the voice of democracy, the opposition will deliver a befitting reply.”

He emphasised that the opposition always strives to strengthen democracy and will make every effort to ensure the voice of the public is raised effectively.

“Much depends on the government’s conduct; we will not abandon issues of public interest. Recently, the government has engaged in a pattern of filing cases against public representatives out of a ‘spirit of vendetta—a practice that is not a healthy convention’. While investigations should certainly take place if the allegations are serious, we will not allow the opposition’s voice to be suppressed. No one has been able to suppress us in the past, nor will anyone be able to do so in the future.”

Thakur said that members should receive immediate responses during Zero Hour as well. “If no response is received despite raising a question, it is a matter of the government’s accountability. The Speaker must ensure that the requested information is made available to the members”, the LoP added.

750 police personnel deployed in security

750 police personnel and members of other security forces have been deployed in security to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly.

For security purposes, the assembly complex and its surrounding areas have been divided into three main sectors and various sub-sectors. Each sub-sector is being led by a gazetted police officer. In addition to deploying adequate security personnel across all sectors and sub-sectors, a multi-layered checking and surveillance system has been implemented.

Special surveillance is also being maintained on all major routes entering the city. Checks are being conducted at various entry points—including Shoghi, Mehli, the Mashobra-Dhalli bypass, and Tavi Mor—to effectively monitor for any suspicious activity or the movement of suspicious individuals.