THANE: Residents of six villages near Ambernath’s industrial belt are demanding that hazardous industries be relocated, after a catastrophic fire broke out at Shri Ganesh Chemical Company in Anand Nagar MIDC. After blaze, Ambernath villagers demand relocation of hazardous units

Last week’s fire and the subsequent explosions were so intense that the doors and roofs of several houses in these villages were damaged. The lid of a boiler plant blew off and landed on the roof of a home nearby. Residents say if they had not evacuated in time, hundreds could have suffered burn injuries or even lost their lives.

State industries minister Uday Samant visited Anand Nagar on Wednesday night, following demands from local residents, and directed industries in Ambernath to submit fire and safety audit reports within eight days.

During last week’s incident, the flames spread to ten industrial units, forcing them to shut operations and evacuate. Plumes of smoke were visible from 5km away as chemical drums caught fire in a series of explosions. The fire broke out at night, forcing the evacuees to spend the night on highways, in forested areas and in relatives’ homes.

Around 20,000 residents live in six villages near Anand Nagar MIDC, which accommodates more than 1,200 industrial units, including pharma, chemical, confectionery and engineering units.

The villagers say only mechanical and engineering units should be allowed to operate near residential areas, while hazardous industries should be shifted to locations far from residential areas.

Ramdas Shingve, a resident of Varacha Thakurpada, said that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had acquired large swathes of land from the villagers in the 1970s, to set up the industrial belt. “Since 2005, manufacturing units started appearing but they were far from residential zones. As the industries expanded, several chemical, biodiesel and pharma units have come up on the periphery of the villages, creating constant fear of accidents and fatalities,” Shingve said. “We have seen four major fire and explosions in the last eight months.”

Suresh Shingve, a resident of Jambhivali Thakurpada, said proper planning can minimise risks to human life. “We are demanding that our lives be protected from fires, and both the government and industries take responsibility,” he said.

Kishore Sorkhade, corporator from Anand Nagar, said, “Industries can survive only if people survive. The government must ensure that we can live safely with our families. We are not against industries, but we demand that hazardous units be immediately shifted to other locations.”

Makrand Pawar, vice-chairperson of the Additional Ambernath Manufacturers’ Association, said the industrial units conduct fire audits every six months but these audits are carried out by third-party agencies appointed by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH). “At present, the department is short-staffed, so getting their approval for safety audits within eight days may not be possible,” he said.