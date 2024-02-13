After Mumbai, Panvel to get hospital for infectious diseases

PANVEL PMC plans infectious hospital at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 12, 2024. (Photo by) (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to get a specially designated hospital for infectious diseases on the lines of Kasturba hospital for infectious diseases located in Mumbai. The hospital will be set up in Kalamboli.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The hospital has been planned following the adverse impact of the Covid pandemic in the region in which thousands were affected. PMC had to beef up its health services to deal with the situation. The administration then decided that there was a need for a specialized hospital to deal with such situations. It then planned to set up such a hospital at Kalamboli to treat such diseases.

The hospital will be set up at the CIDCO constructed community centre in Kalamboli. It is being renovated by PMC to set up the hospital.

The hospital will initially be a 52 bed hospital to which 24 beds will be added in the future. The engineering department has planned an expenditure of ₹15 cr for establishment expenses. There will be 52 oxygen equipped beds and 6 ICU beds.

The hospital will treat patients suffering from tuberculosis, covid,swine flu, lepto, dengue, jaundice, malaria and other such contagious diseases. There will be doctors posted at the hospital 24x7. Apart from resident doctors posted at the hospital there will be three full time MD doctors and 9 MBBS doctors to work in shifts. There will also be surgeons recruited for the hospital.

Said municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, “Covid pandemic has been a huge learning experience. There are a number of patients suffering from contagious diseases particularly in densely populated areas. These patients however cannot afford the cost of treatment at the private hospitals.”

Informed Deshmukh, who is personally monitoring the project, “We have decided to set up the hospital for infectious diseases at Kalamboli. I have recently held a review meeting for the project with my officials and asked them to speed up the process. We are confident of setting up the hospital by December end.”

He added, “We will soon be recruiting officials for Tuberculosis, malaria and mother and child care management for our health department.”

Stated Deshmukh, “Once the hospital is ready, residents will not have to go to Mumbai and will get quality treatment at affordable price in the city itself.”

Said Khaleel Athavani, a social worker, “Raigad district does not have a multi-speciality grade hospital. Residents of various regions of the district are forced to come all the way to Panvel and Navi Mumbai for treatment at the hospitals here. Due to the lack of government hospitals here offering speciality services, they are dependent on the private hospitals which are often accused of fleecing the patients.”

He added, “After the BMC-run hospital, now Thane and Raigad district areas of Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Uran, Khopoli, Khalapur, Alibaug, Roha, Mangaon etc. will get relief through this civic hospital for the contagious diseases. This is a welcome decision as the PMC hospital for contagious diseases will prove to be a boon for the poor patients.”