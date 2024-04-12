After Sangli, Congress seeks rethink over 2 Mumbai seats

MUMBAI:While the tug-of-war over Sangli, in western Maharashtra, between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) continues even after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) declared its seat share two days ago, the Congress has now turned its focus on Mumbai south central and Mumbai north west. The Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena is however reluctant to concede. HT Image

After Congress MLA from Sangli Vishwajeet Kadam and leader Vishal Patil voiced their displeasure at a press meet on Wednesday, appealing to Sena (UBT) to rethink its decision about fielding its candidate from the constituency that has been a Congress stronghold since Independence, on Thursday morning Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said the party expects MVA to reconsider the Mumbai south central and Mumbai north west seats, “as Congress has good chances to win them”.

Sena (UBT) is however resolute about fighting from Sangli, as well as Mumbai south central and Mumbai north west. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed hope that his party would be able to pacify the Congress leaders. “We can understand the sentiments of Vishwajit Kadam and Vishal Patil – both families were among the senior Congress loyalists. However, communal forces have taken control of Sangli and Miraj, leading to BJP’s win in the last two Lok Sabha elections. It is necessary to field a candidate from the Thackeray group to tackle this,” said Raut.

He added, Chandrahar Patil has been nominated to fight BJP from Sangli, which was supported by the leaderships of both NCP (SP) and Congress. Raut said there was no scope for exchange of seats in Mumbai either; he argued the party had given up the Mumbai north seat to Congress despite having more strength in the constituency. He said the issues will be ironed out over the next couple of days.

Pressure on Amol Kirtikar

MP Sanjay Raut alleged that after Shiv Sena (UBT) declared the candidature of Amol Kirtikar the enforcement directorate (ED) summoned him for inquiry. “The ruling alliance is mounting pressure on Kirtikar through ED so that he gives up the candidature for Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai north west constituency. They want him to switch sides; but Kirtikar will not surrender. He will stay with Thackeray,” said Raut.