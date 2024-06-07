After Sangli win, rebel leader Vishal Patil extends support to Congress

MUMBAI: Rebel Congress leader Vishal Patil, who won the Sangli Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, extended his support to the party on Thursday. Buzz is he is likely to attend a meeting of the newly-elected Congress MPs scheduled over the next few days in Mumbai. HT Image

Patil met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi where he submitted his letter of support. He was accompanied by Congress MLA from Sangli Vishwajeet Kadam.

Later in the day, Kharge posted on X: “The people of Maharashtra defeated the politics of treachery, arrogance and division. It is a fitting tribute to our inspiring stalwarts like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who fought for social justice, equality and freedom. We welcome the support of the elected MP from Sangli Vishal Patil to the Congress party.”

An independent candidate cannot return to a party after getting elected – he or she may remain as an associate member of a party by extending their support.

He is also likely to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray soon, who is upset over his party’s candidate Chandrahar Patil’s defeat in Sangli. A Congress leader who did not wish to be named, said, “We want things to settle down and make a fresh start in Sangli.”

Patil won the LS polls with a margin of 1,00,053 votes, defeating BJP heavyweight and two term MP Sanjaykaka Patil. Earlier, during seat-share parleys, Sena (UBT) had insisted on contesting from Sangli, which had upset the Congress. Vishal, whose name was cleared by the Congress leadership for the constituency, chose to go solo.

Congress did not act against the rebel, despite many demands from Shiv Sena (UBT) to take action against the young leader. He was also seen in a recent party gathering organised by the Sangli district unit.