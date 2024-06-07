 After Sangli win, rebel leader Vishal Patil extends support to Congress | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After Sangli win, rebel leader Vishal Patil extends support to Congress

ByFaisal Malik
Jun 07, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Rebel Congress leader Vishal Patil, who won the Sangli Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, extended his support to the party on Thursday. Buzz is he is likely to attend a meeting of the newly-elected Congress MPs scheduled over the next few days in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Rebel Congress leader Vishal Patil, who won the Sangli Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, extended his support to the party on Thursday. Buzz is he is likely to attend a meeting of the newly-elected Congress MPs scheduled over the next few days in Mumbai.

HT Image
HT Image

Patil met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi where he submitted his letter of support. He was accompanied by Congress MLA from Sangli Vishwajeet Kadam.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Later in the day, Kharge posted on X: “The people of Maharashtra defeated the politics of treachery, arrogance and division. It is a fitting tribute to our inspiring stalwarts like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who fought for social justice, equality and freedom. We welcome the support of the elected MP from Sangli Vishal Patil to the Congress party.”

An independent candidate cannot return to a party after getting elected – he or she may remain as an associate member of a party by extending their support.

He is also likely to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray soon, who is upset over his party’s candidate Chandrahar Patil’s defeat in Sangli. A Congress leader who did not wish to be named, said, “We want things to settle down and make a fresh start in Sangli.”

Patil won the LS polls with a margin of 1,00,053 votes, defeating BJP heavyweight and two term MP Sanjaykaka Patil. Earlier, during seat-share parleys, Sena (UBT) had insisted on contesting from Sangli, which had upset the Congress. Vishal, whose name was cleared by the Congress leadership for the constituency, chose to go solo.

Congress did not act against the rebel, despite many demands from Shiv Sena (UBT) to take action against the young leader. He was also seen in a recent party gathering organised by the Sangli district unit.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / After Sangli win, rebel leader Vishal Patil extends support to Congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On