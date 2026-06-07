Mumbai: The Mrinaltai Gore flyover extension was finally opened to traffic on Saturday, but not before the contractor was penalised ₹26 lakh for missing the project’s completion deadline. After years of delay, Mrinaltai Gore flyover extension opens; contractor fined. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

According to Bangar, contractor M/s MEPL–Gyan JV was required to complete the work by April 30 this year but finished it only on May 26, attracting the penalty.

The project, which began in 2018 and was originally expected to be completed within two years, was delayed by more than 40 months and witnessed a cost escalation from ₹209 crore to approximately ₹248 crore.

According to civic officials, the delays were caused by a combination of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, changes in ramp design, construction of the Oshiwara and Walbhat bridges, and additional work required to integrate the extension with the existing railway overbridge.

The flyover extension links the Western Express Highway in Goregaon East with Ram Mandir Road and Relief Road in Oshiwara and is expected to improve east-west traffic movement. It will also connect with the proposed Lokhandwala interchange of the Coastal Road North project.

Mayor Ritu Tawde said delays in public infrastructure projects should not be allowed to inflate costs. She urged authorities to ensure that contractors do not benefit from cost escalations caused by project overruns, stressing that taxpayers should not bear the burden of delays.