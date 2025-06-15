MUMBAI: The Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a male crew member of Air India for allegedly smuggling 1.373 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at approximately ₹1.41 crore, into the country. Air India crew member held for smuggling gold worth ₹ 1.41 crore

According to DRI sources, the crew member was intercepted on Friday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) shortly after arriving from New York on flight AI-116.

The operation was based on specific intelligence suggesting that a syndicate was using airline crew members to smuggle gold from the United States into India. While an initial search of the crew member yielded no results, sustained questioning revealed that he had allegedly hidden a pouch containing gold bars—wrapped in black duct tape—near the baggage services area during a mandatory post-flight breathalyser test.

The DRI team later recovered the pouch, which held 1.373 kg of smuggled gold. In a voluntary statement, the accused reportedly admitted to having smuggled gold into India on earlier occasions as well. Based on his disclosure, DRI officials launched a follow-up operation and arrested the alleged mastermind of the smuggling network.

The individual is accused of orchestrating the use of airline crew members to ferry illicit gold into the country and is also said to have confessed to his involvement.

Both men have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. In a separate operation conducted in September 2023, the DRI had arrested six individuals—including a private airline security employee—in connection with another gold smuggling racket involving foreign-origin gold brought in through the airport.

“DRI has been consistently exposing involvement of airline personnel and ground staff in gold smuggling,” a DRI official said. Despite repeated attempts, Air India officials could not be reached for comments. When HT contacted Air India about DRI’s investigation in the case, it did not get a comment.