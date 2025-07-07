Mumbai: The Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs Department seized 9.66kg of hydroponic weed (cannabis or marijuana) worth ₹9.66 crore on Saturday. In similar instances, the AIU also intercepted a passenger travelling with live wildlife and carcasses, and another passenger with 1.65kg of gold. AIU recovers squirrels, raccoons, and iguanas from passenger

Hydroponic weed

The AIU caught the accused, Mohammed Ruhan Shaikh, 31, after a tip off that he was allegedly carrying some contraband. The accused, a resident of Shahpur, Ahmedabad, arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok, and when the airport authorities searched his trolley-bag in front of two independent witnesses, they found 20 transparent packets of a green-coloured dry leafy-substance, amounting to a total of 9662 gram. The authorities tested the pungent smelling substance with a Field Testing Kit and found it to be hydroponic weed.

Hydroponic weed is a cannabis plant grown using nutrient rich water instead of soil. This technique creates a more controlled environment leading to faster growth, higher yields, and a more potent drug.

Shaik was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and when questioned, he admitted that he knew that smuggling ganja and other drugs into India was banned and punishable. Shaik told a customs official that he was tempted to make a lot of money in a quick and easy way.

Wildlife

Another team of the AIU intercepted a passenger travelling from Bangkok to Mumbai and found wild animals in his luggage. Officials found three dead black fox squirrels (Sciurus niger), raccoons (Procyon lotor), one alive and three dead, green Iguanas, 29 alive and eight dead. Since neither of the species are indigenous to India, they are to be sent back to their country of origin. The passenger is set to be booked under relevant sections of the wildlife protection act.

Gold

In a third case, the AIU official searched two passengers who had arrived in the city from Dubai, and found 24 karat gold dust in wax and pieces of gold weighing a total of 1.650 kilograms worth ₹1.49 crore. The gold was found concealed inside the body cavities and pockets of the passengers. Both were arrested under the Customs Act.