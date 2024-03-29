Ajit gets 6 seats, but BJP wants to field candidates from 3

MUMBAI: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP has been offered six seats in the seat-sharing pact by the BJP but with a caveat – on two seats BJP has suggested fielding its own candidates who will contest on NCP’s election symbol while one candidate will contest on his own party symbol, NCP insiders said. BJP has suggested fielding its own candidates who will contest on NCP’s election symbol while one candidate will contest on his own party symbol, NCP insiders said.

This has deepened the unease within the party and the talks on seat-share remained inconclusive till the end of Thursday. Ajit Pawar’s party was expecting to contest on at least nine LS seats, and the party’s leadership is unwilling to accept BJP’s offer. This is leading to a delay in the announcement of candidates, said NCP leaders.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BJP has offered Baramati, Raigad, Shirur, Parbhani, Satara and Osmanabad constituencies to NCP. For Satara and Osmanabad, BJP has insisted on fielding its own leaders -- Udayanraje Bhosale and former IAS officer Pravin Pardeshi respectively – to pull crowds.

While Parbhani will be in the NCP quota, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief Mahadev Jankar will contest it as a ruling alliance partner, on his own party symbol.