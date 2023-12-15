Ajit objects to PhDs on political leaders

MUMBAI: A day after he courted controversy when a video of him questioning the value of a PhD degree went viral, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said his remarks were “unintentional and his stand was twisted”. On Thursday, Ajit said he was objecting to the subjects students were choosing for research these days, especially those on certain political leaders, although he did not disclose names of the politicians. Nagpuri:14December2023 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawae arrives to attend the winter session of Maharashtra State Assembly at Vidhan Bhawanin premises, in Nagpur, Thursday. Dec 14, 2023. Photos By Sunny Shende:PM100029 (PTI)

On Tuesday, Congress MLC Satej Patil brought up the issue of curtailing the number of fellowships to PhD students at the legislative council in Nagpur. “Around 1,329 students applied for fellowships this year, assuming they would get a stipend from the state,” Patil had said. “We want the government to postpone the decision and implement it from the next academic year.” In response Ajit had scoffed, “PhD karun kaay dive laavnaar aahet? (What glory are they going to cover themselves with by getting a PhD?)”

The video was widely circulated on Wednesday.

A day after, he chose to clear the air and said: “I express regret over the remarks.” He added that PhD is an important degree which requires academic excellence and hard work. “I don’t want to criticize anyone but these days some (students) are doing PhD on political leaders. PhD is an important degree; but while doing it, the subject also needs to be of that level.”

The deputy CM added that the state government has constituted a committee headed by the chief secretary which is expected to prepare a roadmap on how the government can provide opportunities to the students doing scholarships with the help of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) in different streams, clearing competitive exams and research work.

Tuesday’s debate was around the state government’s decision to put a cap on fellowships it has been granting to scheduled-caste, scheduled-tribe, OBC and Maratha students to 200. Previously, there was no cap on fellowships, and last year around 1,226 students were granted fellowships by the state government. The decision to abbreviate the numbers was taken at the beginning of this academic year, leaving many applicants without financial support.