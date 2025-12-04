Mumbai: Jay Pawar, the younger son of deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar, is set to marry his fiancée, Rutuja Patil, in Bahrain on Friday. Ajit Pawar’s son Jay to get married in Bahrain

The four-day private celebration begins on Thursday, with a limited guest list, according to party insiders. All events, including the wedding on December 5 and reception on December 7, will be held at The Ritz Carlton, a five-star hotel in Manama, Bahrain’s capital.

According to NCP insiders, the festivities will begin with the mehendi ceremony on Thursday, followed by the baraat and wedding ceremonies on Friday. The families will spend Saturday afternoon playing beach games, followed by sangeet in the evening. The celebrations will conclude with a reception on Sunday.

Rutuja, a Bachelor of Design graduate from Los Angeles, briefly worked at public relations firm Adfactors PR before joining her father Pravin Patil’s consultancy, ElevateEdge Consulting Group. Patil also runs a social media firm that played an active role in Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra’s campaigns during last year’s Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Jay and Rutuja are said to have known each other for a decade.

NCP insiders said the wedding is a private event, with only two party leaders—national working president Praful Patel and state chief Sunil Tatkare—invited. The total number of invitees is 400.

This is the second wedding in the Pawar family in the past week, after Yugendra Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar’s elder brother Shrinivas Pawar, got married in Mumbai on November 30. Ajit Pawar did not attend his nephew’s wedding as he was busy campaigning for the first phase of the ongoing local body elections. Yugendra had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Assembly elections against Ajit from the Baramati constituency last year.

It is not confirmed if NCP (SP) president and Ajit’s uncle, Sharad Pawar, is attending Jay’s wedding. Sharad Pawar had attended Yugendra’s wedding ceremony last week.