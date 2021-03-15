Ambani bomb scare: Sachin Vaze placed under suspension

Two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive-laden SUV found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence in South Mumbai, the assistant police inspector was placed under suspension on Monday.

Mumbai Police spokesperson and deputy commissioner of police S Chaitanya said, “API Sachin Vaze has been placed under suspension by an order of the additional commissioner of police, special branch”.

This is the second suspension of the controversial police officer. Vaze was reinstated last year and was heading crime intelligence unit of the Mumbai crime branch after being suspended over the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, an accused in BEST bus bomb blast of December 2, 2002 at Ghatkopar.

On March 12, 2021, he was moved from the crime branch to the Citizen Facilitation Centre of Mumbai Police after Opposition leaders raised a hue and cry over the mysterious death of Thane resident Mansukh Hiran who was linked to the SUV found near Ambani’s residence, Antilia, and demanded his suspension.

Vaze was the first investigating officer in the Ambani security scare case before it was transferred to assistant police commissioner Nitin Alakhnoore of the crime branch. The case was later transferred to Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS). NIA took over the case on March 8.

Vaze knew Hiran and allegedly used his Scorpio from November, 2020 to till Februrary 5, 2021, as per the statement given by Hiran’s wife Vimla to ATS. Hiran’s body was found on March 5 in Reti Bunder creek in Mumbra. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered a murder case against unknown persons and is probing the death of the automatic parts dealer.

Hiran’s wife also alleged in her statement that she was suspecting that Vaze could be behind her husband murder and ATS has already interrogated Vaze for around 10 hours on March 9 in connection with the death.

Vaze is also known as an encounter specialist of the Mumbai Police who has been a part of at least 63 encounter killings.