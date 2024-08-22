Ambarnath crash: Accused arrested for trying to kill father

THANE: Ambarnath police have registered an FIR for attempt to murder against Satish Sharma, a contractor, who crashed his Tata Safari into his father Bindeshwar Sharma’s Toyota Fortuner as the two were driving on the Kalyan-Badlapur State Highway on Tuesday evening. The FIR was registered based on a statement issued by his cousin Vikas Sharma, 22. The accused has been sent to police custody till August 23. Satish Sharma rammed his Safari head-on into his father’s Fortuner in a fit of rage. (Pramod Tambe)

After crashing into his father’s car twice, the accused hit his car against a 43-year-old man who was on a two-wheeler, injuring him severely. He fell face down on the bonnet, collapsed on the road and was dragged 50 feet when Satish made the U-turn to meet his father’s vehicle head-on. He is now fighting for his life in a local hospital. The pillion rider who was seriously injured in the crash is stable.

A disagreement between Bindeshwar and his son Satish spilled out on the road on Tuesday evening, injuring four people. The video of the incident, which occurred near Chikholi village, was shot by a bystander and has since been shared multiple times on social media.

Police officials said on Wednesday that the father, a former defence officer, and his son were known to have arguments often. Satish also allegedly argued with his wife frequently, compelling her to move to her father-in-law’s house in Colaba recently. On Tuesday, the argument purportedly started over Satish not willing to let go of his four-year-old son. Other members of the family joined in, although Bindeshwar consistently supported his daughter-in-law and provided her shelter during the couple’s disputes.

“The father and son had a dispute at home. Satish, taking his son with him, called driver Yogesh Gaikwad, took out the black Tata Safari, and drove towards the city,” said the investigating officer.

Bindeshwar, Vikas and Satish’s wife and mother followed in a Toyota Fortuner. Between Badlapur and Ambarnath, Bindeshwar stopped the Fortuner to retrieve his grandson from Satish. When he tried to convince Satish to let go, the latter lost his temper and began beating up his father. Meanwhile, Satish’s wife and his mother grabbed the grandchild. Yogesh Gaikwad also intervened to try and stop the fight.

Satish got into his car and in a fit of rage rammed his Safari into the Fortuner, injuring Yogesh, who was standing there, still talking to Bindeshwar.

“My brother has multiple fractures and is unable to see or move any part of his body,” said Bhushan Gaikwad, Yogesh’s younger brother. “The doctor has recommended three surgeries. He was working as a driver and was the sole breadwinner for our family of eight, including his three-year-old daughter and ten-year-old son. With both his hands and legs fractured, it’s uncertain how he will support his family in the future.”

Bhushan said that Satish’s wife had assured them that she would cover all the medical expenses. “But it is heart-wrenching to see him in this condition,” he said.

Yogesh has been working as a driver for the past 20 years. Although he owns a taxi, he often drives cars for clients to earn extra income. On Monday, he drove Satish’s family from Colaba to Badlapur and was called again on Tuesday to bring Satish back to Colaba.

Police officers said that Satish had severe anger issues. “He spewed his rage even when he was arrested,” said an officer. Apart from Yogesh, Vikas and his son Daksh were injured as well as the bike riders.