Ambivli village in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits doesn’t have a proper crematorium
The family and friends of the deceased Ravindra Bajake, 42, of Ambivli village in Kalyan, could not mourn his death in peace as the funeral was stopped midway and the family had to come home with the body when it started pouring. The reason: the crematorium, a mere stand alongside a road, did not have a shed.
This is the story of most funerals in Ambivli village in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits during monsoon as the lone crematorium by the roadside has no roof or shed.
Suresh Patil, 62, a relative of Bajake, said, “While the family was bidding a tearful farewell, it rained suddenly and they had to stop the rituals and return home. Later, they had to arrange fresh wood and do the rituals all over again.”
The village, which is around 30 minutes away from the Ambivli railway station, has around 4,000 families. They have this only crematorium, which the village youngsters built five years ago.
“The crematorium is located near Kalu River. The youngsters decided to build a crematorium themselves five years ago looking at the difficulties faced while carrying out the last rites of the departed. The youngsters did crowd funding and constructed the crematorium. However, the shed could not be built because of lack of funds,” said Patil.
As per the villagers, around ₹2 lakh was spent to build the crematorium that has pillars and rack to hold the body on which the cremation is done.
The locals have been following up the matter with civic authorities for funds. However, no help has reached them. The residents also claimed that there is a reserved plot for building a crematorium. However, the civic body has not built one in the village all these years.
“There is another crematorium in Atali village, which is far away. Thinking about all these ordeals, the crematorium was finalised and built. Later, during the pandemic, nobody was in a capacity to spend more for the shed,” said Pradeep Patil, another resident of the village.
KDMC officials claimed that efforts were on to develop the crematorium here.
Shashim Kedar, in-charge officer, KDMC, said, “The plot on which the residents have built a crematorium by themselves belongs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. So, we are preparing a proposal to approach the corporation asking to handover the plot to KDMC so that we can develop the crematorium properly. The proposal is being prepared and will be sent soon.
“Also, there is another reserved plot for a crematorium nearby belonging to a builder. We will also approach the builder and acquire this plot and get a new crematorium with all facilities considering the future requirements of the village.”
-
Western Rajasthan record heavy to very heavy rains
Poogal in Bikaner recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall while Kishanganj in Baran registered 6 cm of rains in a day. Railmagra in Rajsamand and Baran both gauged 5 cm of rainfall during the same period, the weather department said. Jaisalmer, Kota, Dabok, Bundi and Sirohi recorded 47 mm, 13.4 mm, 11 mm, 7 mm and 4.5 mm of rains from Thursday morning till evening.
-
Prayagraj police to trace source of raw material being used in crude bombs
After several incidents of crude bomb attacks in Sangam City in the recent past, the Prayagraj police have now begun efforts to trace the source of not just these homemade bombs but also their ingredients so as to check the menace permanently. To note, use of crude bombs during clashes among students as well as by criminals to maim their opponents is very common in Prayagraj.
-
KDMC fills potholes on Tilak Chowk Road in Kalyan after 2 senior citizens suffer injuries from fall
Following the incident of two senior citizens falling due to the presence of potholes in Kalyan and suffering injuries, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, on Thursday, filled the said potholes on Tilak Chowk Road. On Wednesday, two senior citizens – Ravindra Pai, 60, and Ganesh Sahastrabuddhe, 69, fell into a water-filled pothole while going for a walk at two different spots at Tilak Chowk and suffered injuries. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment.
-
Already 84 tree falls recorded since June this year; activists question NMMC policy
The number of tree falls in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation limits has seen a considerable increase this year. As per the daily records maintained by the disaster management cell, 84 trees have fallen since June, raising questions on NMMC's policy on tree plantation as well as pruning practices. When compared with the 144 trees recorded to have fallen during last year's monsoon, the number so far this year is quite alarming for the green lovers.
-
₹10Cr allocated for developing Pandavkada waterfalls; greens sceptical
A Government Resolution (GR) allocating funds for developing Kharghar-based Pandavkada waterfalls area has got the city environmentalists talking. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, on June 28, had issued the GR of allocating funds for developing tourist spots across Maharashtra. Included in the list was Pandavkada waterfalls, which will be allocated ₹10Cr. The waterfall is a popular monsoon destination frequented by scores of tourists. Since 2014, another Nerul-based activist, Dharmesh Barai has been conducting clean-up drives at the waterfalls.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics