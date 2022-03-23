Antilia explosives case: Court rejects dismissed policeman’s bail
Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday rejected dismissed police constable Vinayak Shinde’s bail plea in connection with the explosives scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
Shinde’s lawyer, Gautam Jain, argued the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was not applicable to his client as no role was attributed to him in the explosives case. Shinde was earlier convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in a fake “encounter” killing.
Jain said Shinde was in jail since March 21, 2021, and his further incarceration was not required as NIA’s charge sheet showed his client’s limited role.
NIA’s lawyer, Sunil Gonsalves, opposed the bail saying Shinde was aware of the criminal conspiracy and helped dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in illegal activities including getting the SIM cards used in the crime using bogus documents.
Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Shinde on March 21, 2021. NIA later took over the Hiran murder case. Investigators have said Shinde came out of jail on parole in May 2020 and met Vaze and sought work. Shinde later allegedly started helping Vaze in “all his illegal activities” in Mumbai and Thane. He allegedly collected money from various bars at Vaze’s request for a commission.
Alleged bookie Naresh Gor provided five SIM cards using fake documents. The cards were handed over to Shinde, who allegedly gave them to Vaze, who passed them off to other accused.
On February 25, 2021, a car was found abandoned near Ambani’s residence with explosives and a note threatening to kill members of his family. On March 5, the body of the vehicle owner Hiran was found dumped in a creek.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics