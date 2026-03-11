MUMBAI: The Archdiocese of Bombay has expressed concern about the Maharashtra cabinet’s approval of the draft anti-conversion bill ‘Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam’ tabled on March 5. While acknowledging the state’s responsibility to protect individuals from coercion, inducement or deception in matters of religion, the Church has raised serious reservations about certain provisions that it believes may undermine the fundamental freedom of conscience granted by the Indian Constitution. Archdiocese of Bombay raises concerns over state’s draft anti-conversion bill

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Archdiocese noted that the requirement for individuals to give a 60-day prior notice and obtain permission from a designated authority before converting to another faith placed an undue burden on what was essentially a deeply personal decision. Faith, it said, arose from conviction and conscience rather than State sanction. “Requiring official approval for such a choice risks reducing religion to an administrative matter rather than a personal spiritual commitment,” Fr Nigel Barett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, told HT.

At the same time, the Church reiterated its unequivocal rejection of forced conversions. It stated that any conversion brought about through coercion, fraud, or inducement was morally wrong and theologically invalid. Genuine conversion, the Archdiocese emphasised, must always be a free and voluntary act of faith.

Fr Nigel also raised concerns about the provision allowing blood relatives to initiate police action against alleged conversions. Without adequate safeguards, the Archdiocese cautioned, such a clause could open the door to harassment or malicious accusations, particularly in situations involving family disagreements. It added that if such allegations were found to be baseless, fairness would require that those making the complaints also be held accountable under the law.

Reaffirming its commitment to dialogue and the common good, the Archdiocese said that the Church in Mumbai would continue to uphold the right of every individual to seek, practise, embrace or change their faith freely. It has urged the Maharashtra government to reconsider the contentious provisions in the draft legislation to ensure that any law enacted upholds both justice and the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.