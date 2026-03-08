Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has postponed several third-year degree examinations after their dates clashed with the schedule of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. The university has issued revised dates to ensure students appearing for both university exams and entrance tests do not face inconvenience. As dates clash with Maha CET, MU postpones 28 exams. (Hindustan Times)

According to the university, 28 papers across various courses have been rescheduled. While the university had announced its academic calendar well in advance, the CET Cell had also released tentative dates for entrance exams in November last year. With the CET schedule now finalised, the university has revised its exam timetable to avoid an overlap.

The CET season will begin with the bachelor of education entrance test on March 27, followed by the master of computer applications CET on March 30. The three-year law CET will be held on April 1 and 2, while the master of business administration and masters in management studies entrance exams are scheduled from April 6 to April 8.

Since several third-year exams in the arts, commerce and science streams were earlier scheduled on these dates, many students had raised concerns over the clash. To address this issue, the university has revised the examination schedule.

As per the revised schedule, the fifth-semester bachelor of commerce examination earlier set for March 27 will now be held on April 4. Examinations for third year bachelor of arts, third year bachelor of science, third year bachelor of science in computer science, third year bachelor of arts in multimedia and mass communication, and some papers of the distance and online education department scheduled for March 27 will now be conducted on April 9.

Similarly, exams earlier planned for March 30 will now be held on April 10, while those scheduled for April 1, 2 and 4 have been rescheduled to April 11, 13 and 15, respectively. Some sixth-semester science and mass communication exams earlier set for April 8 will now be conducted on April 16.