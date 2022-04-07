Asked to stop spitting, Titwala man assaults teenager, arrested
An 18-year old commuter was allegedly beaten up by a 33-year-old man in a Titwala-bound local train after the teenager tried to stop the man from spitting from the footboard in Ambivli, near Titwala, Thane on Tuesday evening.
The man, who was enraged after being stopped from spitting, assaulted the youngster not only in the moving train but also got down at the next station and again assaulted him with a stone. The Kalyan Government Railway Police officials arrested the accused.
The injured passenger has been identified as Avinash Dhivre of Ambivli. According to the complainant, the accused, identified as Harishkumar Rai of Titwala, was standing on the footboard and continuously spitting.
A police officer said, “Dhivre could not stand this constant spitting and asked him to stop spitting. It led to an argument between the two and Rai allegedly started assaulting Dhivre for teaching him cleanliness. The teenager was injured and was hospitalised. We have arrested the accused.”
Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
The city's maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While it was 37.2C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7C to 18.3C.
17-year-old girl falls from cliff while on trek to Murbad
A 17-year-old girl who went on a trek to Gorakhgad in Murbad, Thane, fell off a cliff while trying to click a selfie on Wednesday afternoon. A search team from Murbad police along with the villagers tried to locate her but she could not be found due to the darkness. They will resume the search on Thursday morning. The girl was identified as resident of Shahapur, Damini Dinkarrao.
Tambli: One dish with multiple tasty variations
I remain perched on the higher end of the weighing scale, basically hating myself for over-eating, over-boozing and falling off my exercise routine. How to detox now? How to stop the steady upward march of my body mass index? How to stem the not-so-steady ballooning out of various body parts? The answer, I say, is Tambli. Never heard of it? Do not fret. Tambli is a crossover between a chutney, raita and a lassi.
Karnataka Police ask mosques not to violate noise pollution rule
Mosques in Karnataka have started receiving notices from the police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. The Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has directed all the police commissioners, inspectors general of police and the superintendents of police to check violation of noise pollution rules by 'religious institutions', pubs, night clubs and other institutions and at functions.
MNNIT student lands ₹1.18 cr job with Amazon
The state's lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad's—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. Lokesh has bagged a coveted job as a 'Graduate Software Development Engineer' with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.
