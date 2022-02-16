Audio system alerts inside local trains to avert accidents

MUMBAI In a bid to increase passenger safety and avoid local train accidents, collisions and derailments caused due to human errors, the Western Railway has started installing audio systems to warn the motorman about red signals during local train operations.

Next Signal Red Alert Device (NSRAD) LED devices are being installed inside the motorman coach of local trains in order to indicate the next railway signal is red. This means that a local or outstation train should be on a complete halt.

The devices are interfaced with the Automatic Warning System (AWS) presently in place and when a train approaches a yellow signal, the red indication on NSRAD devices goes off and start alerting that “Next signal is red be careful.” in English and Hindi.

“The announcement can be stopped manually by pressing the green push button on the console if required. It will stop for 18 seconds from the time of pressing the green push button and then will restart automatically for ensuring safety,” said a senior Western Railway official.

The NSRAD devices will also help the motormen avoid incidents of Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD) on the local train network. Further, both the Central and Western Railways are also installing audio-visual systems that include placing high-end cameras inside motorman and guard cabins and outside their cabins on the local trains.

Similar audio-visual technology has been installed in 25 locomotives on the Western Railway and 30 locomotives on the Central Railway.