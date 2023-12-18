Bandra West residents volunteer to create walkability map

Mumbai: In recent years, getting around Bandra West has become increasingly challenging due to the surge in construction, roadworks, and redevelopment projects, causing inconvenience for both pedestrians and drivers. Urban planner Jacob Kohn is leading a community-driven survey to collect data and gain a precise understanding of the issues.The initial focus will be on addressing challenges in high-traffic areas such as Hill Road, Turner Road, SV Road, Waterfield Road, Perry Road, and adjacent intersections. HT Image

“The idea is to crowdsource data in the area to better understand urban infrastructure and its issues. To see the blocks in the road are, how they’re inconveniencing people, whether by causing traffic or making it unsafe for pedestrians,” said Kohn. Volunteers will have to fill in the survey form, detailing what kind of work is going on, what block it is causing, and how unsafe it is. The data will then be visualized on an interactive map using the program Felt.

With the holiday season contributing to increased traffic, the pilot project aims to provide valuable insights and brainstorm solutions. Volunteers, including designers and architects, attended a Zoom meeting organised by activist Sonal Alvares to discuss project divisions and strategies.

Once concise recommendations emerge from the data collection, the involvement of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considered. While currently a short-term localised project, its success may prompt an expansion in terms of both area and duration.

Jacob Kohn, who previously visualized 11,125 construction sites in the city, The H West ward, which Bandra falls in, had 599 construction sites then.“Walking in Bandra West has gotten horrible after the lockdown,” said one resident and volunteer Lillian Pais. “Construction and road works have increased, the metro work is endless, and hawkers and political shakas crowd footpaths. There should be better planning about the works and residents should be informed beforehand to smoothen the traffic by the authorities. I hope this exercise will be successful, especially as Bandra West has so many ALMs with many active citizens.”

Residents interested in volunteering can contact bandrawalks@gmail.com.