Mumbai: Police in Maharashtra’s Beed district have registered a case against five people, including a supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Dhas, after a video showing them beating up a man with a cricket bat went viral. Beed: Another video of man being brutally beaten up surfaces, 5 booked

Activist Anjali Damania first posted the video on her X handle on Wednesday, saying the incident occurred in Bavi village in Shirur taluka of Beed. In a later post, Damania said she had spoken with Beed superintendent of police Navneet Kanvat, who told her the incident was a year and a half old and a case wasn’t filed then since no one had lodged a complaint.

The Shirur police registered a First Information Report suo motu (on their own) on Wednesday night, an official said. The police are trying to track down the person who was beaten up and ascertain the trigger for the attack, the official added.

After the video went viral, Dhas confirmed to the media that the assaulter was indeed his party worker, Satish Bhosale. “The incident is an old one. Bhosale had beaten the person in connection with the teasing of a woman and it happened outside Beed. However, I have told the police not to spare Bhosale if people come forward to lodge complaints against him.”

The incident assumes significance since Dhas has recently been in the spotlight for his vocal stand against the accused in the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December. He also demanded the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde due to his links to the alleged mastermind of the murder. Munde resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet on March 4 after a series of 15 videos and eight photographs leaked on social media a day earlier revealing the extent of the brutality with which Deshmukh was killed.

The tables have now seemingly turned for Dhas after Damania, who had also demanded action against Munde, said the Shirur video was another example of the lawlessness in Beed. In the video, the victim is seen lying on the ground half-naked and cornered by five men before one of them starts brutally assaulting him with a cricket bat, even as he begs for mercy.

Damania later posted other videos of Bhosale, including one in which he is allegedly seen stacking bundles of cash on the dashboard of his car. The activist demanded his arrest and an investigation into his sources of income.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam, promised strict action in the case. “A progressive state like Maharashtra does not have any place for goons like these. Strict action will be taken against such goons, and they will be jailed to keep them in check. Police will for sure take action on this,” he said.