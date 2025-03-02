Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Beed sarpanch murder to be tried in fast-track court: CM

ByFaisal Malik
Mar 02, 2025 07:04 AM IST

The special investigation team (SIT) of the criminal investigation department (CID), which is probing the case, filed the first charge sheet in the Beed Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on February 27

Mumbai: The case relating to the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, in which an aide of food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde is the main accused, will be tried in a fast-track court, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Saturday.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of the Maharashtra State Police Sports Tournament in Thane. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of the Maharashtra State Police Sports Tournament in Thane. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

“The police have completed the investigation in a professional manner. By following the provisions of the new crime laws, they have filed the charge sheet with all the evidence collected so far. We will now request the (high) court to run the case in a fast-track court,” Fadnavis said on the sidelines of the 35th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition 2025 in Thane.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the criminal investigation department (CID), which is probing the case, filed the first charge sheet in the Beed Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on February 27.

“We have already appointed Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case. I am sure the accused will get the strictest punishment,” the chief minister said.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and killed on December 9 after his attempt to foil an alleged extortion bid on a wind energy company by Munde’s aide Walmik Karad.

While Karad surrendered before the SIT on December 31 last year, the Mahayuti government has faced strong criticism over its refusal to sack the food and civil supplies minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. NCP chief Ajit Pawar has also backed Munde despite calls to sack him from across the political specturm.

Though Fadnavis said the SIT has made a foolproof case against all the accused, Beed MP and NCP (SP) leader Bajrang Sonwane doubted the claim.

“They could have filed the charge sheet in 180 days under MCOCA, but haste was shown in filing it as one accused Krishna Andhale is still absconding,” said Sonwane. Mobile phones of the accused, which would have helped build a foolproof case, are also yet to be recovered, he noted.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On