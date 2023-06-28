Road rage: It takes doc a month to convince police to register FIR

Mumbai: Dr Ramesh Premnath Singh, 45, ran from pillar to post to register an FIR against two bikers who allegedly assaulted him, fracturing his arm and shoulder in a road rage case in Goregaon East last month. According to Singh, a Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) doctor, it took him a month to convince the Aarey Sub police station to register a case. HT Image

Singh said that the incident occurred on May 28 when he was returning to his house in Saibaba Complex, Goregaon East, around 12.30am. “I was walking towards my house when a motorcycle sped past me, brushing against my arm. Despite showing no reaction from my end, the duo halted the vehicle in front of me and started to shout,” he said, adding that then he clicked a picture of the bike.

“Then, the two rushed to me and threatened to delete the photo. As I retaliated, one of them assaulted me and the second one punched me. The first one wearing a yellow kurta began hitting and abusing me while the other in a blue shirt kept threatening me,” said Singh.

As violence escalated, the passers-by intervened and with their help, Singh managed to stop the two men and drag them to the Aarey Sub police station. The accused were identified as Amarjeet Singh Yadav, 39 and Nitesh Yadav 23.

“I was at the police station till 3am and I had even informed the officers that the two men were drunk and travelling on a two-wheeler without helmet or license, but all the officer did was register a Non-cognisable Complaint (NC),” added Singh. Not aware that NC was not an FIR, he left the police station. The next day after an X-ray, Singh found out that he had suffered a fracture and that the paper handed over to him was an NC.

Singh then approached the police to register an FIR, but despite running after the officers for days, Singh could not get the FIR registered. “I had received a call from the police station and was asked if I wanted to escalate my complaint to an FIR and was given the number of a police officer. However, I contacted him several times and got no response. He then blocked my number, and I dropped the matter,” said Singh.

On June 25, Singh was walking towards his house at 12.30am like every day. He saw a nakabandi at Aarey Milk Colony and approached the officers manning the checkpoint. “I spotted a senior police inspector and approached him with my complaint. He heard me and immediately directed the officials to register an FIR which was filed on Monday,” Singh said.

When contacted Jagdish Deshmukh, a senior police inspector from Aarey Sub police station, said that they are tracing the two accused and that he would have to check with the officers to find out why it took a month to register an FIR.

Amarjeet and Nitesh have been booked under sections 323, 325, 34, 506 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code for assault, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing grievous injury.