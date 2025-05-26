Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biker stabs car dealer after argument on overtaking

ByManish Kumar Pathak
May 26, 2025 08:26 AM IST

The Pant Nagar police have booked the biker for murder and several police teams from zone seven have been formed to nab the culprit

Mumbai: A 34-year-old car dealer was stabbed to death by an unidentified biker in Ghatkopar on Sunday afternoon following a heated argument between the two regarding overtaking. As the argument escalated into a physical assault, the biker allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the car dealer, identified as Zeeshan Rafique Shaikh, in his chest, said a crime branch officer.

Zeeshan Rafique Shaikh was a second-hand car dealer
Zeeshan Rafique Shaikh was a second-hand car dealer

The biker, who was riding an Activa scooter with a female friend riding pillion, is still absconding. The Pant Nagar police have booked him for murder and several police teams from zone seven have been formed to nab the culprit.

“We are checking CCTV footage of sites around the crime scene, located on the service road adjoining the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), to trace him,” said Vijaykant Sagar, deputy commissioner of police, zone seven.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, when Shaikh, a second-hand car dealer, was headed to Kurla in a four-wheeler with a friend. When their vehicle reached a chowki under the EEH flyover, an argument erupted between Shaikh and the biker regarding overtaking.

“Both motorists had halted their vehicles and the deceased had stepped out of the car when, in a fit of rage, the biker stabbed him on the left side of his chest,” said the crime branch officer quoted earlier. While the biker fled from the spot, Shaikh’s friend contacted the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the officer added.

The Pant Nagar police subsequently recorded the statements of eye-witnesses and Shaikh’s friend and registered a case of murder against the biker.

“The biker escaped from the spot towards Sion/ Chembur, so we are checking CCTV footage from these areas as well as other directions where the accused could have fled,” said the crime branch officer.

The deceased, a resident of Park Site in Vikhroli, is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Biker stabs car dealer after argument on overtaking
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On