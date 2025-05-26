Biker stabs car dealer after argument on overtaking

Mumbai: A 34-year-old car dealer was stabbed to death by an unidentified biker in Ghatkopar on Sunday afternoon following a heated argument between the two regarding overtaking. As the argument escalated into a physical assault, the biker allegedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the car dealer, identified as Zeeshan Rafique Shaikh, in his chest, said a crime branch officer. Zeeshan Rafique Shaikh was a second-hand car dealer

The biker, who was riding an Activa scooter with a female friend riding pillion, is still absconding. The Pant Nagar police have booked him for murder and several police teams from zone seven have been formed to nab the culprit.

“We are checking CCTV footage of sites around the crime scene, located on the service road adjoining the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), to trace him,” said Vijaykant Sagar, deputy commissioner of police, zone seven.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, when Shaikh, a second-hand car dealer, was headed to Kurla in a four-wheeler with a friend. When their vehicle reached a chowki under the EEH flyover, an argument erupted between Shaikh and the biker regarding overtaking.

“Both motorists had halted their vehicles and the deceased had stepped out of the car when, in a fit of rage, the biker stabbed him on the left side of his chest,” said the crime branch officer quoted earlier. While the biker fled from the spot, Shaikh’s friend contacted the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the officer added.

The Pant Nagar police subsequently recorded the statements of eye-witnesses and Shaikh’s friend and registered a case of murder against the biker.

“The biker escaped from the spot towards Sion/ Chembur, so we are checking CCTV footage from these areas as well as other directions where the accused could have fled,” said the crime branch officer.

The deceased, a resident of Park Site in Vikhroli, is survived by his parents, wife and two children.