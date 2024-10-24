Mumbai: The Mahim assembly constituency in Central Mumbai could witness one of the most high-profile battles in Maharashtra. It’s where Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, is making his electoral debut. Bitter tussle or will family prevail?

Promising to be a triangular contest, it will see Amit pitted against candidates fielded by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). But the battle here goes beyond votes – it’s also a test of family ties and Thackeray honour.

The contest in Mahim is a hugely emotive issue for all three parties as the constituency includes Shivaji Park, the birthplace of the Shiv Sena 58 years ago. The Sena may have since split and Raj, nephew of party chief and founder Bal Thackeray, has floated his own party, but Shivaji Park will always have a special place in the hearts of the Thackerays and the two Senas.

The Mahim constituency extends from Prabhadevi to Shivaji Park to Mahim, with its Marathi-speaking population constituting a large percentage of its voters. It also includes a significant number of minority voters.

In the 2014 and 2019 elections, Sada Sarvankar emerged victorious, while contesting as a candidate of the undivided Shiv Sena. The constituency was considered a stronghold of the Shiv Sena. The MNS has also won the seat once, in the 2009 elections, when Raj Thackeray caught the fancy of Marathi voters in Mumbai by invoking the sons-of-the-soil issue.

It is therefore obvious why Raj Thackeray has chosen Mahim for the electoral debut of his 32-year-old son, Amit. He is the second member of the third generation of Thackerays to contest an election. His cousin Aaditya, son of Uddhav Thackeray, won his first election in the 2019 assembly polls, from the Worli constituency. Aaditya is contesting from Worli this time as well.

A Tough Contest

After Amit’s candidature was announced by the MNS on Tuesday, the Shinde-led Sena renominated Sarvankar. On Wednesday, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav announced the candidature of local Vibhag Pramukh, Mahesh Sawant, making the Mahim contest a triangular fight, and probably a tough election for Amit.

Sarvankar is a seasoned politician and has a good grip on his constituency. He stuck with Shinde when the latter split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, and has led many development projects in the constituency.

Mahesh Sawant too is popular among the local Sena (UBT) cadre as he took on Sarvankar after the split in the party two years ago. As for the MNS, Raj Thackeray lives in the Shivaji Park neighbourhood and the constituency is considered an MNS stronghold.

It is going to be a close contest, with all three parties pitching for Marathi votes. But will all three candidates remain in the fray? This will become clear on October 29, the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Family Matters

A senior MNS leader said they are hoping the Marathi-speaking population will largely vote for Amit. It would also greatly enhance his prospects if the Sena (UBT) candidate withdraws from the contest. But why would he?

The MNS leader said the two cousins, although from different political parties, could arrive at an

understanding for the elections. “Although at loggerheads politically, when it comes to matters relating to family, they are seen together. When Uddhav was unwell, Raj reached out to inquire about his health.”

He pointed out that when Aaditya contested for the first time in 2019, Raj did not field an MNS candidate opposite him in Worli. “There is a possibility that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will withdraw its candidate from Mahim, and our party will withdraw our candidate, Sandeep Deshpande, from the Worli constituency,” he said.

Amit, however, told the media on Wednesday that he did expect his uncle to return the favour and that he would get elected on his own strength. “When my father supported Aaditya in Worli, he didn’t expect any favours in return,” said Amit. “I am a resident of this constituency and I am accessible to the people. I am sure they will elect me.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut pointed out, “They (MNS) have fielded a candidate in Worli. So where is the question of us not fielding a candidate in Mahim? Besides, Dadar-Mahim has been a Shiv Sena stronghold, and our party was born here. There is no question of us not fielding a candidate,” he said.

Even if the Sena (UBT) were to change its mind and withdraw its candidate from Mahim, there’s another challenge that could test family loyalties. The Thackeray-led Sena is upset at Raj Thackeray’s apparent attempt to help the rival Mahayuti alliance defeat the Sena (UBT) in Mumbai and neighouring areas.

Given that that have been discussions between Raj Thackeray and Mahayuti leaders over seats in Mumbai, Sarvankar’s nomination from Mahim has taken the MNS by surprise. According to a party functionary, the Mahayuti constituents are keen on the MNS going it alone in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region so that they can cut into the Sena (UBT) votes. This would, obviously, benefit Mahayuti candidates. According to the deal, the Mahayuti alliance would not field candidates in a few constituencies, to give the MNS a chance to win some seats, he added.

The question doing the rounds in political circles on Wednesday was: Will Amit be left to face an uphill battle in his debut election, or will his uncle Uddhav step aside, to clear his path to the Vidhan Sabha – as Amit’s father did for Aaditya five years ago?

Battling It Out in Mahim

Amit Thackeray: Son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray (MNS)

Sada Sarvankar: Sitting MLA (Shiv Sena)

Mahesh Sawant: Sena-UBT local Vibhag Pramukh