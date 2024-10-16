BJP faces multiple challenges in Maharashtra assembly election

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the only party to win over 100 seats on its own in Maharashtra since 1995, is grappling with numerous challenges as the state prepares for its assembly election on November 20. Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The party, which secured a record 122 seats in 2014, forming its first government in the state, now faces a trust deficit, disillusionment among its cadre, and unrest among key communities including Marathas, tribals, and Dhangars (shepherds).

Despite winning 105 seats in 2019, the BJP found itself out of power when its long-time ally, Shiv Sena, parted ways. The party returned to government in June 2023, but under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, who heads a breakaway faction of Shiv Sena.

The BJP's poor showing in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning only 9 out of 28 contested seats, has forced the party into course correction. Its complete loss in the Marathwada region, where it failed to secure any of the 8 seats, is attributed to Maratha unrest over reservation issues.

"The party is struggling to wash off the blot of breaking two parties - Shiv Sena and NCP - in the last two years," a senior BJP leader said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "This could be in addition to the disgruntlement among the party's original cadre, who feel sidelined to accommodate leaders from other parties."

The BJP also faces challenges in retaining its dominance in Vidarbha, where it won 44 of 62 seats in 2014, dropping to 29 in 2019. The region appears to be shifting towards the Congress.

Kolhapur-based political analyst Prakash Pawar noted, “The BJP and the ruling alliance, previously lagging by at least 30 seats, have made up ground to make the battle neck-and-neck. Corrective measures, including welfare schemes for various communities, have helped them regain ground.”