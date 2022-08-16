BJP fears sympathy for Uddhav’s Sena may affect upcoming elections

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could return to power after allying with the Eknath Shinde faction, it is now wary of the ‘weaker’ Shiv Sena gaining public sympathy which could swing the vote in the local body elections.

An internal assessment of the situation has thrown up the possibility of Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena getting people’s support in the backdrop of the recent split and the subsequent defeat by a ‘powerful’ BJP, leaders of the party’s state unit said. They admitted that the Indian electorate has a tendency of being swayed in favour of underdogs or weaker candidates or parties.

“When a big vehicle rams into a smaller one, sympathy always goes to the latter irrespective of the fact who has sustained the maximum damage. We are worried that the Sena which is portrayed as a regional party crushed by the powerful BJP might get similar sympathy. Indian voters are sentimental and it reflects in the elections,” a BJP leader requesting anonymity said.

To minimise the impact and ensure that this sympathy does not transform into votes, the party has started outreach programmes while the Shinde-led government has been directed to take people-centric measures.

The decisions to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, name the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport after late local leader DB Patil, and double the compensation to the farmers for crop losses are some of the steps to that effect. The state cabinet has also allocated funds for several infrastructure projects in Mumbai, Marathwada and Konkan, where the Sena is strong.

“The current situation was anticipated and we know how to control the damage. We will ensure that the sympathy does not last longer and definitely not reflect in the elections,” the BJP leader said.

Another leader said by making Shinde the chief minister, the BJP attempted to shift the blame. “We are eyeing a big share of 18% Sena votes and it would be easier by elevating Shinde to the top post. Since Shinde is heading the government, the BJP aims to reduce the intensity of the direct blame for toppling the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime. Besides, Shinde’s claim of being the original Sena of Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe is an added advantage.”

He further said that the government decisions on the Metro lines in Mumbai would help the BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation poll. While the restoration of the OBC quota soon after the government was formed had helped the alliance partners, steps would be taken to restore the Maratha quota quashed by the SC two years ago, the leader added.