BJP fears sympathy for Uddhav’s Sena may affect upcoming elections
Although the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could return to power after allying with the Eknath Shinde faction, it is now wary of the ‘weaker’ Shiv Sena gaining public sympathy which could swing the vote in the local body elections.
An internal assessment of the situation has thrown up the possibility of Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena getting people’s support in the backdrop of the recent split and the subsequent defeat by a ‘powerful’ BJP, leaders of the party’s state unit said. They admitted that the Indian electorate has a tendency of being swayed in favour of underdogs or weaker candidates or parties.
“When a big vehicle rams into a smaller one, sympathy always goes to the latter irrespective of the fact who has sustained the maximum damage. We are worried that the Sena which is portrayed as a regional party crushed by the powerful BJP might get similar sympathy. Indian voters are sentimental and it reflects in the elections,” a BJP leader requesting anonymity said.
To minimise the impact and ensure that this sympathy does not transform into votes, the party has started outreach programmes while the Shinde-led government has been directed to take people-centric measures.
The decisions to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, name the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport after late local leader DB Patil, and double the compensation to the farmers for crop losses are some of the steps to that effect. The state cabinet has also allocated funds for several infrastructure projects in Mumbai, Marathwada and Konkan, where the Sena is strong.
“The current situation was anticipated and we know how to control the damage. We will ensure that the sympathy does not last longer and definitely not reflect in the elections,” the BJP leader said.
Another leader said by making Shinde the chief minister, the BJP attempted to shift the blame. “We are eyeing a big share of 18% Sena votes and it would be easier by elevating Shinde to the top post. Since Shinde is heading the government, the BJP aims to reduce the intensity of the direct blame for toppling the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime. Besides, Shinde’s claim of being the original Sena of Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe is an added advantage.”
He further said that the government decisions on the Metro lines in Mumbai would help the BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation poll. While the restoration of the OBC quota soon after the government was formed had helped the alliance partners, steps would be taken to restore the Maratha quota quashed by the SC two years ago, the leader added.
City crosses 2000mm rainfall mark for the season
Mumbai Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal, the city received heavy rain in isolated locations on Tuesday, and is predicted to receive light to moderate showers on Wednesday as well. The low-pressure area, which formed on August 13, has since moved inland and reached Rajasthan on August 16. The city's base weather station in Santacruz recorded 46.4mm of rain in the eight hours ending 5:30pm on Tuesday.
Heavy downpour slows down traffic in city
Mumbai Heavy rains, coupled with waterlogged roads have posed severe inconvenience to motorists and commuters, who had a hard time wading through the flooded roads, leading to a slow vehicular traffic day on Tuesday. The police had to even close down the Andheri subway for vehicles and pedestrians in the morning. They could open it only in the afternoon after the water receded and the intensity of the rain reduced.
HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of woman who posted explicit pics of ex-boyfriend on Instagram
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently rejected the pre-arrest bail application of a woman who has been booked for allegedly posting explicit photographs of her ex-boyfriend on Instagram and tagging his daughter's school page. The woman was in a consensual relationship with a married man since 2010. However, things turned sour and the man decided to break it off in 2020. She even emailed his nude and compromising pictures to his wife.
Now, a policy for more incentives in UP’s defence output sector
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Defence and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy-2022, making the existing one more flexible and lucrative, providing higher incentives to investors setting up their units in the defence and aerospace manufacturing sector in the state. The UP Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing and Employment Promotion Policy-2018 (amended now) did not provide for incentives of more than ₹5 crore for higher investments.
K'taka violence: Siddaramaiah asks 'why put up poster of Savarkar in…'
Congress veteran and leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked why was a poster of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was put up and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan's portrait removed in a minority-dominated area in Shivammogga that led to communal clashes in the area. Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah hit out at chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for discriminating over disbursing of compensation to victims of communal violence.
