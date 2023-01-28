BJP leader Ashish Shelar gets a letter threatening to kill him

Mumbai: The Bandra police have initiated investigations into a letter threatening to kill Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar that was allegedly dropped off at his office on Thursday.

According to the police, the letter was dropped into the letter box outside Shelar’s office on KC Road in Bandra. The police said that the letter was opened along with all other correspondence received in the box, after which the threat came to light.

“The letter was written in Hindi and the writer had threatened to kill Shelar in a graphic manner. There was also abusive content against other political leaders associated with him,” said an officer with the Bandra police station.

Shelar’s personal assistant subsequently visited the police station on Friday morning and submitted the letter, as well as a written complaint.

“The letter did not refer to any particular political development or mention any specific reason behind the threat. We have registered an FIR for criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons and have started an investigation into the matter,” said deputy commissioner of police (Zone IX) Anil Paraskar. The police are scanning CCTV camera footage from around Shelar’s office for clues as to the identity of the person who dropped the letter into the box. Inquiries are also being made with local informants, sources said.

When contacted, Shelar declined to comment on the matter. “Please ask the police; I cannot talk about this,” Shelar said.