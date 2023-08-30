BMC cautions over dangerous railway bridges during Ganesh Utsav processions

Mumbai: The Municipal Commissioner, Iqbal S Chahal, has asked Ganesh Utsav processions to exercise caution while going over railway bridges that are in dangerous condition and under repair. No more than 16 tonnes of weight, including of the devotees and vehicles, will be allowed on them. No dancing with loudspeakers is permitted. Overcrowding is recommended against, and devotees have been told not to pause on the bridges for long. Four of these bridges are on the Central Railway, and nine are on the Western Railway. HT Image

Simultaneously, the Commissioner has also given strict instruction to the deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, divisional executive engineers, chief engineers, chief engineers (roads), and deputy commissioners (facilities) of all 24 wards. The bridges are to be repaired if required, kept clean and free of potholes for the festival which will fall between 19 and 28 September this year. Security will also be arranged as necessary.

