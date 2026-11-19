BMC expands war on plastic flowing into Arabian Sea
MUMBAI: The BMC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Netherlands-based nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup to expand its efforts to prevent plastic and other floating waste from entering the Arabian Sea
MUMBAI: The BMC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Netherlands-based nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup to expand its efforts to prevent plastic and other floating waste from entering the Arabian Sea.
Nine locations across Mumbai were identified for the deployment of interceptors that will trap the waste, in addition to the two existing ones at the Trombay and Malad creeks. The proposed new locations are: Dharavi-Dadar nullah, Piramal nullah, Gajdharbandh nullah, Mithi River, Trombay Creek, Kala Nagar nullah, Rajendra Nagar nullah, Mahul nullah and Malvani nullah.
The two interceptor systems collected 119.5 tonnes of waste as of September – 102 tonnes from the Trombay creek and 17.5 tonnes from the Malad creek. They were installed at Subhash Nagar nullah in Trombay and Ramchandra nullah in Malad.
The interceptors – floating barriers anchored in a U-shape around the mouth of a small creek – trap floating waste in waterways before it reaches the sea. The initiative is being implemented in Mumbai with local partners.
The MoU was signed with the global nonprofit on Wednesday against the backdrop of the city’s challenge with plastic pollution. According to estimates by The Ocean Cleanup, Mumbai releases nearly 5 million kg of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean every year.
Boyan Slat, founder and chief executive officer of The Ocean Cleanup, said, “Having removed nearly 120 tonnes of waste, we have demonstrated what targeted river interception can achieve on the ground. Our partnership with the BMC will be instrumental in building on this progress, enabling us to expand into additional waterways and reach more sources of plastic pollution before waste can enter the ocean.”
Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the initiative complemented the BMC’s efforts towards sustainable waste management and protection of Mumbai’s coastal ecosystem. The civic body has installed trash booms at 14 locations to prevent waste from flowing downstream. Other interventions include trash nets at 11 locations and back-rack screens at Lovegrove and Irla.
The initiative with Mumbai is part of The Ocean Cleanup’s 30 Cities Programme, which aims to reduce plastic emissions from some of the world’s most polluting cities into the oceans by up to a third by 2030.
United Way Mumbai, one of the local partners in the project, said it had been working with communities around the two existing installations to promote waste segregation and responsible disposal. It has sensitised over 700 households in Trombay and Malad, besides as well as college students across Mumbai.
Globally, The Ocean Cleanup says it has removed more than 69 million kg of waste from oceans and rivers and deployed 26 Interceptors across 12 countries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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